UNC Women’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: Boston University
UNC women's basketball will have its first contest against Boston University (not Boston College) on Sunday, Dec 7, at noon. The Tar Heels enter the matchup after playing the Texas Longhorns in the ACC/SEC Challenge, along with having had battles with Columbia, Kansas State, South Dakota State, UNC Greensboro and others.
Boston head coach Melissa Graves is the ninth different person to have held the position in program history. The Terriers finished the 2024-2025 season with a final record of 12-19 and 5-13 in the Patriot League. Graves' job at Boston is the only one of her coaching career so far, starting during the 2021-2022 season, where the team completed with a 17-14 record.
Following that season, the Terriers went 24-9 (2022-2023), finishing as the regular season champions and 20-12 (2023-2024).
The 2024-2025 Aftermath for Boston University
Last year, Boston captured wins against Northeastern, Maine, Rider, Le Moyne, UMass Lowell, Yale, American University, Holy Cross, Loyola Maryland (twice), American University and Lehigh. But what about its losses?
Graves squad fell to the hands of then-ranked No. 2 UConn, New Hampshire, Georgetown, UAlbany, Harvard, Lafayette (twice), Army, Colgate (twice), Lehigh (twice), Army, Navy (twice), Bucknell (twice), Loyola Maryland and Holy Cross. The Terriers' leading scorer, Alex Giannaros, a Brockton, Massachusetts native, averaged 13.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
Giannaros shot 38.6 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from the three-point line, while making 72.6 percent from the charity stripe. Behind the then-senior on the stat sheet is Allison Schwertner, a 6-foot-3 sophomore from Littlejohn, Colorado. Schwertner averaged 8.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists while making 46.4 percent of her shot attempts.
The Terriers open the 2025-2026 season with a contest against Quinnipiac on Monday, Nov 3, at 6 p.m. Then, go up against Dartmouth, Northeastern, New Haven, Brown, UMass Lowell, Bryant, Maine and then UNC.
North Carolina is ranked No. 11 to begin the year, and a loss to Boston would hurt its resume down the line come Selection Sunday time (as seen in many instances with the men's squad). This contest should be one that North Carolina wins convincingly, at home, inside Carmichael Arena.
And to this point, the Tar Heels should be well prepared to face the Terriers, considering its exhibition with the South Carolina Gamecocks, a trip to UCLA and another road opportunity facing Texas — all within the first month of the season.
