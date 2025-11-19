UNC Women's Basketball Learns Commitment Date of Top Target
After visiting at the start of September, Addison Bjorn has finally announced that North Carolina is in her Top 7. The Tar Heels have patiently waited for this announcement, and it's one that couldn't have come at a better time.
Just days after officially signing Kate Harping, the Tar Heels could pick up some extra momentum. Harping, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026, would love to be joined by Bjorn, the No. 9 overall recruit.
Bjorn, a small forward, could perfectly complement Harping's abilities as a true point guard. Together, one could argue that the two would be unstoppable. There's no doubt they'd get immediate minutes as freshmen, though UNC must land the Riverside, MO, native first.
Addison Bjorn's Commitment Date: November 20
Soon enough, the Tar Heels will learn their fate of whether or not they'll be adding Bjorn. The 6'2'' small forward has narrowed things down to her Top 7: Iowa, Notre Dame, UConn, UNC, Duke, Texas, and Kansas.
Ultimately, it's going to be a battle. These are some of the top women's basketball programs in the entire country, a conversation UNC would love to be part of. Landing Harping was step one, but Bjorn could be a huge cherry on top of their already stellar Class of '26.
Looking ahead to next year, it could be about quality over quantity. Not every recruiting class is going to be as large as Duke's, though UNC wouldn't be complaining about having four Top-50 recruits come their way. In the end, their sole focus is on Bjorn and her decision.
Tar Heels Face Stiff Competition
While not much has been said about where Bjorn will be heading, Iowa and Kansas are two of the schools that seem to be in the mix. The Hawkeyes and Jayhawks are far from guaranteed to land Bjorn, but UNC's name doesn't seem to come up as much as some of the other schools.
Duke may have four top-50 recruits on the way, but two of them are already small forwards. Does Bjorn really want to go to a school that's already loaded with recruits at her position? UConn will always be in the mix, as will Notre Dame.
It's hard to turn down some of the top schools in the nation, but Bjorn will have to do exactly that. North Carolina faces stiff competition, to say the least, but don't count the Tar Heels out just yet.
