Key Areas of Concern for UNC Following Loss to Miami

Despite falling to the Miami Hurricanes in Week 9, it was an encouraging performance for the North Carolina Tar Heels, pushing the No.1-ranked team to the brink.

Billy Edwards Jr.'s performance was one of the pleasant surprises in the 38-35 defeat. On the other hand, several concerning developments from Saturday night have been apparent for multiple weeks now. With that in mind, here are the departments that left much to be desired in the shootout loss against the Hurricanes.

No Pass Rush

North Carolina's defensive line features elite talent and proven potential, including Melkart Abou Jaoude, Xavier Lewis, Jaylen Harvey, and Leroy Jackson. However, that unit has been lackluster the last four games, compiling five sacks during that stretch. Darian Mensah was sacked once on Saturday night, and after the first two drives, when we saw the Tar Heels’ most success at flushing the star quarterback out of the pocket, the Duke transfer was comfortable the rest of the way.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) with the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abou Jaoude may be one of the most disappointing players in all of college football. After leading the ACC with 10.5 sacks in 2025, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound pass rusher has one sack this season. The Delaware transfer suffered a hand injury in the season opener, which appears to have hampered his ability to affect opposing quarterbacks.

Through eight games, the Tar Heels have 15 sacks, which isn't what fans expected when the front office acquired multiple defensive linemen in the transfer portal.

Run Defense Can't Stop Anyone

The inability to generate consistent pressure is an extension of the inability to contain the run. Teams are averaging 153.1 rushing yards per game against North Carolina this season. Miami's offense operated comfortably because it was constantly ahead of the chains, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. In total, the Hurricanes produced 142 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Derek McDonald (15) and defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) defend in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has been a common theme for the Tar Heels and a major reason for the defensive struggles.

Inefficient Run Game

While the Tar Heels have failed to stop the run, their offense wasn't supported by a formidable rushing attack. In Week 9, North Carolina's backfield combined for 69 yards on 21 carries. Demon June led the running backs in carries (13) and rushing yards (44). Meanwhile, Benjamin Hall and Jaylen McGill compiled 25 yards on eight attempts.

Offensively, the Tar Heels want the run game to facilitate the passing attack. Surprisingly, Edwards Jr. didn't need that to light up Miami's defense, but moving forward, the running backs need to be more impactful if this team wants to qualify for a bowl game.