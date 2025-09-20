All Tar Heels

The Pregame: Key Facts for Tar Heels’ Showdown Against UCF

Key facts for today’s game against UCF, plus the full Week 4 ACC schedule.

Grant Chachere

UNC entering Kenan Stadium through smoke before its game against TCU on Sept. 1, 2025.
UNC entering Kenan Stadium through smoke before its game against TCU on Sept. 1, 2025. / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI
Game Information

TV: FOX

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Acrisure Bounce House; Orlando, Fla.

Some Key Facts

UNC
Bill Belichick walking off the field after North Carolina's 48-14 loss vs. TCU on Sept. 1, 2025. / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI
  • Carolina (2-1) has bounced back after an embarrassing season-opening loss to TCU, posting consecutive wins over Charlotte and Richmond by a combined 61-9. In both games, the Tar Heels did not allow a touchdown, the first time they have done so in back-to-back contests since 2012. With a win over UCF, it could provide the boost needed for Bill Belichick's squad going into conference play.
  • UCF (2-0) is coming off a bye week and is strong on both sides of the ball. The Knights rank 21st in total offense, averaging 491 yards per game, and 26th in total defense, allowing 261 yards per game. They narrowly defeated Jacksonville State 17-10 in the opener before routing North Carolina A&T 68-7 in Week 2.
  • UCF is once again under the direction of Scott Frost, now in his second tenure as head coach. Frost previously led the Knights for two seasons, highlighted by a perfect 13-0 campaign in 2017 that earned UCF a No. 6 finish in the AP Top 25. He then left for Nebraska, where he was dismissed three games into the 2022 season, before taking a brief hiatus from coaching. Frost returned to UCF in December 2024.
UCF
Sep 6, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Chris Domercant (13) avoids a tackle by North Carolina A&T Aggies safety Tre Mittman (21) during the second quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
  • When Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the New York Jets under Bill Parcells from 1997 to 1999, Frost was on the Jets’ 53-man roster. Although Frost made his name as Nebraska’s quarterback, guiding the Cornhuskers to an undefeated season and a share of the national championship in 1997, the New York Jets drafted him in the third round with plans to convert him to safety. Frost adapted to the switch and spent three seasons playing in Belichick’s defense before Belichick left for the New England Patriots head-coaching position in 2000.
  • For both teams, their latest victories were highlighted by their rushing performances. In its 41-6 win over Richmond, North Carolina ran for 193 yards with true freshman running back Demon June leading the way with 148 yards and a touchdown, averaging 10.6 yards per carry. In its win 68-7 win over North Carolina A&T, UCF ran for 356 yards, with Jaden Nixon leading the way with four carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

ACC Schedule

UNC
Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the ACC and SMU logo during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Noon

Wofford at Virginia Tech, ESPN

Syracuse at Clemson, ESPN+

SMU at TCU, ESPN2

Bowling Green at Louisville, ACC Network

Syracus
Sep 12, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Steve Angeli (9) warms up before a game against the Colgate Raiders at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Afternoon

Kent State at No. 7 Florida State, ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Duke, ESPN2, 4:00 p.m.

Temple at No. 18 Georgia Tech, The CW, 4:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech
Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) and head coach Brent Key celebrate after a victory over the Clemson Tigers at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Night

Florida at No. 4 Miami, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at Virginia, ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Cal at San Diego State, CBS Sports Network, 10:30

Miami
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) looks toward the bench against the South Florida Bulls during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

