The Pregame: Key Facts for Tar Heels’ Showdown Against UCF
Key facts for today’s game against UCF, plus the full Week 4 ACC schedule.
Game Information
TV: FOX
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Acrisure Bounce House; Orlando, Fla.
Some Key Facts
- Carolina (2-1) has bounced back after an embarrassing season-opening loss to TCU, posting consecutive wins over Charlotte and Richmond by a combined 61-9. In both games, the Tar Heels did not allow a touchdown, the first time they have done so in back-to-back contests since 2012. With a win over UCF, it could provide the boost needed for Bill Belichick's squad going into conference play.
- UCF (2-0) is coming off a bye week and is strong on both sides of the ball. The Knights rank 21st in total offense, averaging 491 yards per game, and 26th in total defense, allowing 261 yards per game. They narrowly defeated Jacksonville State 17-10 in the opener before routing North Carolina A&T 68-7 in Week 2.
- UCF is once again under the direction of Scott Frost, now in his second tenure as head coach. Frost previously led the Knights for two seasons, highlighted by a perfect 13-0 campaign in 2017 that earned UCF a No. 6 finish in the AP Top 25. He then left for Nebraska, where he was dismissed three games into the 2022 season, before taking a brief hiatus from coaching. Frost returned to UCF in December 2024.
- When Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the New York Jets under Bill Parcells from 1997 to 1999, Frost was on the Jets’ 53-man roster. Although Frost made his name as Nebraska’s quarterback, guiding the Cornhuskers to an undefeated season and a share of the national championship in 1997, the New York Jets drafted him in the third round with plans to convert him to safety. Frost adapted to the switch and spent three seasons playing in Belichick’s defense before Belichick left for the New England Patriots head-coaching position in 2000.
- For both teams, their latest victories were highlighted by their rushing performances. In its 41-6 win over Richmond, North Carolina ran for 193 yards with true freshman running back Demon June leading the way with 148 yards and a touchdown, averaging 10.6 yards per carry. In its win 68-7 win over North Carolina A&T, UCF ran for 356 yards, with Jaden Nixon leading the way with four carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
ACC Schedule
Noon
Wofford at Virginia Tech, ESPN
Syracuse at Clemson, ESPN+
SMU at TCU, ESPN2
Bowling Green at Louisville, ACC Network
Afternoon
Kent State at No. 7 Florida State, ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Duke, ESPN2, 4:00 p.m.
Temple at No. 18 Georgia Tech, The CW, 4:30 p.m.
Night
Florida at No. 4 Miami, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
Stanford at Virginia, ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.
Cal at San Diego State, CBS Sports Network, 10:30
