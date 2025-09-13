All Tar Heels

The Pregame: Key Facts for Tar Heels’ Showdown Against Richmond

Key facts for today’s game against Richmond, plus the full Week 3 ACC schedule.

Grant Chachere

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
What UNC Did Last Time Out ...

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Caleb Hood (4) tries to avoid Charlotte 49ers defensive back Gavin Shipman (4) during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
  • Chris Culliver’s 51-yard touchdown catch was his longest reception in his career, and Gio
    Lopez’s fifth career game with a completion of 50-or-more yards.
  • Freshman Demon June tallied nine carries for 52 yards, marking the second-straight
    season versus Charlotte a true freshman has paced Carolina in rushing yards against the
    49ers.
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (35) tries to avoid a tackle by Charlotte 49ers defensive back Gavin Shipman (4) during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
  • Linebacker Greg Smith III and defensive back Malcolm Ziglar posted their first career interceptions in the fourth quarter.

A Brief Look at Richmond

Aug 31, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Kyle Wickersham (16) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Scott Stadium. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
  • Richmond will be entering its first season in the Patriot League as a football-only member after being a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) since 2007.
  • Richmond, coming off of a 10-3 season in 2024, is 1-1 this year and on its third straight road trip. The Spiders lost 21-14 to No. 10 Lehigh and beat Wofford 14-10.
  • The Spiders are led by coach Russ Huesman, who has a 53-37 record in his seventh season and has won two conference titles. Under his watch, Richmond has been to the FCS Playoffs the last three seasons, winning a game in all three appearances.

Over the last 20 years, Richmond has defeated a FBS opponent four times:

  • 2016: Virginia 37-20
  • 2011: Duke 23-21
  • 2009: Duke 24-16
  • 2006: Duke 13-0
Sep 3, 2016; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Richmond Spiders ans cheer from the stands after the Spiders defeat the Virginia Cavaliers 37-20 at Scott Stadium. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Here are the Spiders' recent results against FBS opponents since 2018:

  • 2024: Lost 34-13 at Virginia
  • 2023: Lost 45-14 at Michigan State
  • 2022: Lost 34-17 at Virginia
  • 2021: Lost 21-10 at Virginia Tech
  • 2019: Lost at BC 45-13
  • 2018: Lost 42-13 at Virginia

The History Between the Two Schools

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
  • North Carolina has a 12-2 all-time record over Richmond. However, the Spiders defeated the Tar Heels in their last matchup 27-18 in 1978. Richmond's only other victory came in 1940.
  • The last time Carolina lost to an FCS/D-1AA member was in 1999 when Furman manhandled the Tar Heels 28-3 at Kenan Stadium.

ACC Schedule for Week 3

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) carries the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Thursday, Sept. 11

  • NC State 34, Wake Forest 24

Friday, Sept. 12

  • Syracuse 66, Colgate 24
Sep 12, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Gabe Daniels (17) catches a pass for a touchdown with Colgate Raiders defensive back Kaleb Alexander (8) defending in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Saturday, Sept. 13

No. 12 Clemson @ Georgia Tech, Noon, ESPN

William & Mary @ Virginia, Noon, ACC Network

SMU @ Missouri State, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Clemson running back Adam Randall (8) runs against Troy during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pitt @ West Virginia, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 18 South Florida @ No. 5 Miami, 4:30 p.m., The CW Network

Old Dominion @ Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) passes the football against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Duke @ Tulane, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Minnesota @ California, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Boston College @ Stanford, 10:30 p.m. ACC Network

