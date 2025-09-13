The Pregame: Key Facts for Tar Heels’ Showdown Against Richmond
Key facts for today’s game against Richmond, plus the full Week 3 ACC schedule.
In this story:
What UNC Did Last Time Out ...
- North Carolina defeated Charlotte 20-3 in front of 19,233 fans — a program-record crowd at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
- Chris Culliver’s 51-yard touchdown catch was his longest reception in his career, and Gio
Lopez’s fifth career game with a completion of 50-or-more yards.
- Freshman Demon June tallied nine carries for 52 yards, marking the second-straight
season versus Charlotte a true freshman has paced Carolina in rushing yards against the
49ers.
- Linebacker Greg Smith III and defensive back Malcolm Ziglar posted their first career interceptions in the fourth quarter.
A Brief Look at Richmond
- Richmond will be entering its first season in the Patriot League as a football-only member after being a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) since 2007.
- Richmond, coming off of a 10-3 season in 2024, is 1-1 this year and on its third straight road trip. The Spiders lost 21-14 to No. 10 Lehigh and beat Wofford 14-10.
- The Spiders are led by coach Russ Huesman, who has a 53-37 record in his seventh season and has won two conference titles. Under his watch, Richmond has been to the FCS Playoffs the last three seasons, winning a game in all three appearances.
Over the last 20 years, Richmond has defeated a FBS opponent four times:
- 2016: Virginia 37-20
- 2011: Duke 23-21
- 2009: Duke 24-16
- 2006: Duke 13-0
Here are the Spiders' recent results against FBS opponents since 2018:
- 2024: Lost 34-13 at Virginia
- 2023: Lost 45-14 at Michigan State
- 2022: Lost 34-17 at Virginia
- 2021: Lost 21-10 at Virginia Tech
- 2019: Lost at BC 45-13
- 2018: Lost 42-13 at Virginia
The History Between the Two Schools
- North Carolina has a 12-2 all-time record over Richmond. However, the Spiders defeated the Tar Heels in their last matchup 27-18 in 1978. Richmond's only other victory came in 1940.
- The last time Carolina lost to an FCS/D-1AA member was in 1999 when Furman manhandled the Tar Heels 28-3 at Kenan Stadium.
ACC Schedule for Week 3
Thursday, Sept. 11
- NC State 34, Wake Forest 24
Friday, Sept. 12
- Syracuse 66, Colgate 24
Saturday, Sept. 13
No. 12 Clemson @ Georgia Tech, Noon, ESPN
William & Mary @ Virginia, Noon, ACC Network
SMU @ Missouri State, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Pitt @ West Virginia, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
No. 18 South Florida @ No. 5 Miami, 4:30 p.m., The CW Network
Old Dominion @ Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Duke @ Tulane, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Minnesota @ California, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Boston College @ Stanford, 10:30 p.m. ACC Network
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!
Also, follow our Facebook page!
Published