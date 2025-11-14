Top-5 OL Prospect Lands UNC Opportunity
North Carolina's recent win over Stanford was huge for more reasons than one. With numerous top targets in attendance, UNC was able to set the stage in terms of recruiting. Their Class of 2026 is one of the strongest in the country, but head coach Bill Belichick is looking beyond the nearest recruiting class.
That's where four-star offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma comes into the mix. Agbanoma stands 6'3'', 295 pounds, and is one of the top players in the state of Georgia. He's a Top-5 offensive lineman and would be a massive addition to UNC's interior.
With the offensive line always being a priority, it comes as no surprise that Belichick is interested in a player of Agbanoma's caliber. He's a Top-100 recruit in the Class of 2027, currently listed as No. 82, according to 247Sports.
The Quest For Jordan Agbanoma
After receiving an offer from UNC, Agbanoma is further strengthening his case in 2027. He's already had offers thrown his way from teams like Ohio State, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Florida, Michigan, Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia, among many others.
Georgia's interest was guaranteed as they seemingly always find a way to keep the top players in-state. The Bulldogs are once again as dominant as ever, and they were one of the first teams to offer. Their offer came in on May 14, just one week after Purdue, Pittsburgh, Kennesaw State, and UMass first offered.
Clearly, this one isn't going to be easy for UNC. It's far too early to call this a losing battle, but there is only so much effort you can put into top players. This would be a big get for Belichick's Class of 2027, and he'll do everything in his power to land Agbanoma before he gets swept up by a team like Georgia.
UNC's Offensive Line
In the Class of 2026, Belichick made sure the O-Line was as important as ever. Of their 35 commitments, six players are related to the trenches. There are a pair of offensive tackles on the way, while Belichick made sure to load up on interior offensive linemen.
Agbanoma's journey to UNC seems improbable, knowing a hometown team like Georgia is in the mix, but it's hard to count out a talented coach like Belichick. This UNC team is continuing to put things together, and it's only a matter of time before they're in contention to be ranked. With a strong Class of '26 on the way, North Carolina can truly compete for a player like Agbanoma.
