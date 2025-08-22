When Will Tar Heels Commit Nick Fiumara Make His Debut?
The North Carolina Tar Heels have landed multiple commitments that have been very surprising when it comes to the recruiting scene, including Nick Fiumara.
He is one of the better offensive linemen who is committed to the Tar Heels at this time and continues to dominate the high school scene and is set for another major season this upcoming season, which will be his final high school showing before embarking on a new journey.
Fiumara currently plays for Belmont Hill High School, which will make their debut on September 12th, according to MaxPreps. They are ranked as the 76th team in the nation and will be playing at home against Middlesex High School.
This game will be heavily focused on Belmont Hill to win, as the talented prospect believes they will have a successful season. He detailed this season before the first snap in an article with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. If you want to see the full article, click HERE.
"To prepare for my last year of high school football, I have made my workouts more intense. I lift five times a week and do field work three times a week. I have always had intense workouts, but for my senior season, I have been able to kick it into a different gear that would allow me to have more success on the field. I have been doing much more conditioning to prepare myself to not come off the field," the North Carolina Tar Heels commit stated in his interview with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
The talented prospect then discussed his personal goals for the season.
"A personal goal for the upcoming season would be the same as the past few years - don’t let up a sack. This has always been my biggest seasonal and personal goal since my freshman year. Protecting my quarterback is something that I take great pride in, and I don’t let anyone interfere with that."
Following that he discussed his team goals for the season.
"Being a captain, I am going to lead my team to a successful season. We lost a lot of seniors last year so it is going to be up to my class and the class below to really step up and show the underclassmen what Belmont Hill Football is about. Building team chemistry has also been a personal goal for the team."
After that he discussed what would make this season a successful season.
"A successful season for me would be beating our rival school, St. Sebastian’s, as well as having a winning record. As a captain, I want to know that each member of the team felt that they contributed their best efforts for the team, as well as have had a memorable experience. I want to leave behind a memorable legacy at Belmont Hill!"
