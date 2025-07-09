5-Star Recruit Xavier Griffin Addresses Flip To Alabama, Nick Saban, Haters
Gainesville (Ga.) five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin had been committed to the USC Trojans for 10 months before the two decided to mutually part ways in May.
Griffin would express his commitment to the Trojans for almost a full year but continued to keep an open mind and actively listen to other schools throughout the process. He visited programs such as Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida State in the spring, and was preparing to take official visits in the summer, something the USC staff was not too pleased with.
After losing several commits in the weeks leading up the early signing period in the 2025 cycle, the Trojans implemented a new rule under general manager Chad Bowden. Recruits that are committed to USC are not allowed to officially visit other schools. It’s an aggressive and risky approach, but a necessary one.
With Griffin back on the open market, he locked in official visits with Ohio State, Alabama, Texas and Florida State, but it was the Crimson Tide who quickly began to separate themselves.
Griffin committed to Alabama on June 29 and credits the staffs recruiting approach. The five-star linebacker is originally from the state of Alabama and has held them in high regard since he was a kid.
“I think they do they job. I personally never talked to [Nick] Saban of course other than that one year and that was before [Kalen] DeBoer and them got there,” Griffin said in an interview with WAAY 31 in Huntsville, AL. “They do a good job. The haters just want to talk, that’s all they want. They say Nick Saban can’t save us, then now they're just talking about (he's) saving us. So I mean, they're just going to talk."
Griffin helped kickstart an impressive recruiting heater in which the Tide landed five-star receiver Cederian Morgan, five-star running back Ezavier Crowdell, five-star safety Jireh Edwards, four-star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson and four-star tight end Mack Stutter over the past two weeks. Alabama has skyrocketed up the recruiting rankings this summer and currently sit with the No. 5 ranked class, per the 247Sports Rankings.
The Trojans have still managed to put together an impressive recruiting class at the linebacker position. They landed Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star linebacker Shaun Scott and Cajon (Calif.) three-star Taylor Johnson in May.
USC went all-in to bring Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili, the No. 3 rated prospect at his position in the 247Sports Rankings back to Southern California. Before transferring to the islands in the spring, Ili started at nearby Orange Lutheran (Calif.) for three seasons. The Trojans landed Ili over Oregon and Oklahoma on Father’s Day last month.
USC will continue to push to add another linebacker in the fall to its No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle.