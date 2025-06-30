All Trojans

Makai Lemon, Kamari Ramsey, Elijah Paige to Represent USC Trojans at Big Ten Media Days

Each team will send its head coach and three players to represent their program at Big Ten media days. For the USC Trojans it will be junior receiver Makai Lemon, redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Elijah Paige and redshirt junior safety Kamari Ramsey.

Kendell Hollowell

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
As the calendar moves to July, the 2025 college football season is fast approaching. In less than two months, the USC Trojans will host its regular season opener against Missouri State on Aug. 30 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. 

The Big Ten media days will head out west this year. The annual three-day media preseason event will be held in three weeks at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas from July 22-24. USC will participate on the last day.

Each Big Ten team will send its head coach and three players to represent their program at media days. The conference announced the player representatives for each team on Monday and for the Trojans it will be junior receiver Makai Lemon, redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Elijah Paige and redshirt junior safety Kamari Ramsey. 

Makai Lemon
Lemon, a former four-star recruit in the 2023 cycle, played both on sides of the ball during his freshman season as a wide receiver and cornerback. He became a full-time receiver in 2024 and stepped into a starting role. 

Lemon recorded his first career touchdown in week 2 against Utah State. He suffered a scary injury against in Week 4 when he collided with a Michigan player while covering a punt. Lemon left the game in an ambulance, but when he returned to lineup after missing one game, he became a go-to target on offense and electric returner in the kicking game. 

The Southern California native had three consecutive games in October where he recorded a new career-high in receptions or receiving yards. His best performance came against Rutgers in week 9 when he posted 256 all-purpose, the most by USC player since 2016. Lemon finished first on the team in receptions (52) and receiving yards (764). He earned All-Big Ten Offensive Honorable Mention and All-Big Ten Third Team honors as a return specialist. 

Paige, who was also a four-star recruit in the 2023 cycle, saw action in five game and earned his first career start in the Holiday Bowl as true freshman. That propelled him into becoming a full-time starter last season. 

He started all 13 games at left tackle. After a shaky performance against Michigan in week 4, that saw him get benched at halftime, the Arizona native began to settle into his role. He showed tremendous growth as the season progressed. 

Elijah Paige
The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Paige was named to the FWAA Freshman All-American Team and earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. 

Ramsey followed defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn when he left UCLA to join the USC staff following the conclusion of the 2023 season. 

The Sierra Canyon (Calif.) product was instrumental in turning around a Trojans defense that ranked at the bottom of almost every statistical category in 2023. Ramsey tallied 60 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, two sacks, five PBUs and an interception in 11 games last season. 

Kamari Ramsey
He chose to forgo the 2025 NFL Draft and return to school for another season. Ramsey is the only returning starter from the secondary. The redshirt junior will take on the role of wearing the green dot this upcoming season. The green dot signifies which player that is allowed to communicate with their sidelines via radio. 

