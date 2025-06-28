USC Trojans Recruit Brandon Lockhart Transfers To Sierra Canyon, Joins Madden Riordan, Ja’Myron Baker
USC Trojans four-star cornerback commit Brandon Lockhart will transfer from Loyola High School to Sierra Canyon for his senior season, according to the LA Times Eric Sondheimer.
Lockhart is joining fellow USC commits, three-star safety Madden Riordan and three-star receiver Ja’Myron Baker, who transferred from Los Alamitos (Calif.) in the spring, at one of the premier high schools in Southern California.
Lockhart, Baker and Riordan were the Trojans first three commits in the 2026 recruiting class, and they all did so during their sophomore year. Baker was the first, announcing his pledge in September 2023, followed by Lockhart in the following month and then Riordan in November of that year.
“They are both two of my best friends and it’s great to have the opportunity to play with them in the future,” Riordan said.
The three local prospects helped kickstart keeping California prospects in California. Now, almost two years later, the Trojans hold commitments from 17 recruits in the Golden State, six more than they’ve signed in the last two recruiting classes combined.
MORE: USC Trojans Battling UCLA Bruins For 5-Star Recruit Jason Crowe Jr. For Top-10 Ranked Class
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Ranked: Most Under Pressure In College Football?
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: USC Trojans Recruit Madden Riordan Details 'Surreal' Visit On Birthday Weekend
USC has built a strong recruiting pipeline with Sierra Canyon. They have four players on the current roster from the nearby high school in redshirt junior safety Kamari Ramsey, redshirt senior cornerback DJ Harvey, redshirt freshman receiver Xavier Jordan and redshirt freshman safety Marquis Gallegos.
Lockhart, who started the past three seasons at Loyola, will join a talented Sierra Canyon defense. In the secondary, they feature four-star cornerback and LSU commit Havon Finney Jr.
The 6-foot-2 defensive back reclassified from the 2027 to the 2026 class in the spring and has started every game since his freshman year. Finney Jr. is the the No. 5 rated cornerback in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Four-star safety Myles Baker has been a fast riser in the 2027 cycle. In addition to receiving a scholarship offer from USC on May 1, Baker has been offered by Texas, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas A&M this calendar year.
Five-star EDGE Richard Wesley flipped his commitment from Oregon to Texas this summer. Wesley also reclassified from the 2027 to the 2026 class this spring and is the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 2 EDGE in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Four-star EDGE Kasi Currie is a priority target for the Trojans in the 2027 cycle. He picked up an offer from USC last summer, before the start of his sophomore year.
Sierra Canyon faces Oaks Christian on Aug. 29, the home of four-star USC running back commit Deshonne Redeaux and Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame on Oct. 17, the home of four-star USC receiver commit Luc Weaver.
Other notable games on the schedule include a pair of Trinity League schools in JSerra and Orange Lutheran. Sierra Canyon ends the season with a road game at Loyola, Lockhart's former high school.