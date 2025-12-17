USC’s Exciting List of Re-Signing Trojans Is Turning Heads

With the conclusion of the regular season and just days away from the USC Trojans bowl game against the TCU Horned Frogs, key trojans have made important decsisions regarding their future.

Since players like Ja'Kobi Lane and Kamari Ramsey have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, the Trojans have also hit the ground running with re-signing players, and important ones that will continue to make strides for the program. As of Dec. 14, USC has resigned 12 players for the 2026 season.

USC Re-Signs 12 Players And Counting For 2026 Season

The Trojans are in the process of rebuilding, and retaining, their roster for next season, and it starts with resigning those that will rep the Cardinal and Gold for another year under coach Lincoln Riley.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to throw the ball in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Quarterback Jayden Maiava officially inked his way onto USC's 2026 roster, returning for his senior season. The return of Maiava is critical for the Riley's attack, especially with the impressive offensive production in year one as the starting quarterback.

Maiava finished the year 3,431 passing yards, eight interceptions, 23 passing touchdowns and six rushing. Having Maiava back under a quarterback mastermind like Riley will be huge for the development of the offense. Now that wide receiver Makai Lemon is a Biletnikoff winner with Maiava as a his quarterback, the attraction to play for Maiava next season will be inevitable.

Wide Receiver Zacharyus Williams

Competing in a deep and competitive wide receiver room, Zacharyus Williams has officially re-signed with the Trojans for the 2026 season. Williams used a redshirt after suffering a shoulder injury this year, which limited him to four games. Returning to South Central alongside wide receiver Tanook Hines, Williams and Hines are two names USC will potentially circle heading into August.

Kicker Ryon Sayeri

Kicker Ryon Sayeri was easily one of the most underrated players on the Trojans roster, especially as a walk-on. The freshman from West Hills, California came up big when the Trojans needed it the most.

Despite a missed field goal against the Oregon Ducks and both blocked and missed field goals against UCLA, Sayeri still put away 17 of 21 field goals, with a 5-5 from 40-49 yards out and 1-1 from 50+, when he drilled a 54-yard field goal against Michigan. Having Sayeri in another year, with the production in his first full season as the team's starting kicker will be another key component to USC in 2026.

Offensive Lineman Kilian O'Connor

Center Kilian O'Connor earned his first career start as a redshirt junior this season, and immediately made an impact for coach Zach Hanson in his first season as the offensive line coach. O'Connor unfortunately got hurt in the Illinois game at the end of September, continuing the great offensive line shuffle of 2025.

O’Connor brings leadership to the Trojans, and as the center of the offensive line, his vocal presence and steady play are critical to the unit’s success.

Wide Receiver Tanook Hines

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Given Hines' size and strength, and his production as a true freshman this season, is very telling to growth in the coming years. Hines officially inked his return to the Trojans, and will most likely be USC's WR1 entering the 2026 season.

Hine's earned his starting spot this season as a true freshman, beating out guys like wide receiver Jayden Richardson and Jay Fair for his starting spot. Hines finished with 29 receptions for 398 receiving yards and two touchdowns, with a career-high 141 receiving yards on six receptions against the Oregon Ducks. That said, Hines' has plenty of room for growth that will be evident come August.

Cornerback Prophet Brown

Cornerback Prophet Brown has officially returned to the USC Trojans, marking his sixth season with the program. Brown only saw action in one game against Nebraska, due to a non-contact injury he suffered in fall camp. Since he only appeared in one game, Brown was able to use a redshirt for the 2025 season.

As an older, more experienced piece in the Trojans’ secondary, Brown enters his final collegiate season with the opportunity for a bounce-back performance.

Offensive Lineman Justin Tauanuu

Echoing O'Connor's injury, offensive lineman Justin Tauanuu was a crucial piece to the success the line had this season, as he and lineman Tobias Raymond were two players constantly shifting positions when injuries occured.

While Tauanuu put together a solid season as a redshirt freshman, his return alongside O’Connor will be a major boost for the offensive line and help keep players in their natural positions heading into 2026.

Cornerback Marcelles Williams

One of the bigger storylines from the Trojans secondary this season was the development of cornerback Marcelles Williams, who's late entrance immediately turned heads for Trojan fans.

The true freshman from Carson, California stepped up big in his breakout performance against Nebraska, which earned him six total tackles. Williams finished the year with 37 total tackles, and will be a key returner to the Trojans secondary next season.

Linebacker Jadyn Walker

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) reacts after a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Similar to Williams, watching linebacker Jadyn Walker step into a critical linebacker role alongside Eric Gentry and Desman Stephens II was crucial, and proved to Trojan fans what Walker is capable of in defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's defense.

While the linebacker group was not the strongest on the field this season, having someone like Walker return, especially since Gentry is most likely declaring for the Draft, can help elevate the position group with younger talent next season.

Safety Christian Pierce

Safety Christian Pierce's return to USC is another win for Lynn's defense, especially watching his development alongside veteran talents Bishop Fitzgerald and Kamari Ramsey this season.

Pierce took on a consistent starting role this season, when Ramsey moved to Nickel for majority of the season, and Pierce delivered. He finished the year with 58 total tackles, which placed third on the team for total tackles. Especially as a senior next year, Trojan fans should expect Pierce to be a key piece for the Trojans in 2026.

Defensive End Braylan Shelby

Defensive end Braylan Shelby is another experienced player that will return for the Trojans in 2026, and will remain one of the key components to coach Eric Henderson's defensive line. The 6-foot-5 junior from Friendswood, Texas finished the year with 25 total tackles and a team-leading 4.5 sacks.

With defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart undergoing season-ending surgery, getting Shelby and a healthy Stewart working together on the line is key for USC's trenches next year.

Braylan Shelby with the closing speed 💨



SACKK! pic.twitter.com/ENwXtmWm60 — Trojan Football ✌️ ᶠᵃⁿ (@TrojanFBx) November 30, 2025

Running Back Waymond Jordan

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The first Trojan to announce his return was running back Waymond Jordan, a pivotal player returning to USC's roster next season. Jordan started the season and quickly became one of the most explosive and talented running backs in the league. Leading up to his injury against Michigan, Jordan rushed for 576 yards on 88 carries and five touchdowns.

Now, with the both Jordan and running back King Miller lined up in the backfield, the duo could be a dangerous threat that bolsters Riley's offense.

The Trojans will close out the 2025 season against the Horned Frogs at the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. PT.

