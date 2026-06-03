Three Tar Heels That Present Biggest Threat to USC's College World Series Hopes

For the first time since 2005, the USC Trojans will compete in the Chapel Hill Super Regional and are two wins away from booking a trip to Omaha for the College World Series. Following an opening 5-4 defeat in the College Station Regional to the Texas State Bobcats, the Trojans rallied off three consecutive wins, including two dominating victories over the No. 12 overall seed, the Texas A&M Aggies.

Now in the Super Regionals, the Trojans look to carry that momentum to Chapel Hill as they face the No. 5-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels. In the Chapel Hill Regional, the Tar Heels went 3-0, defeating the East Carolina Pirates twice and the VCU Rams.

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena (20) as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best of three Chapel Hill Super Regional series between the Tar Heels and the Trojans is scheduled to begin on Friday at Boshamer Stadium. Despite not hosting a Regional, USC has proved since the beginning of the season to be among the top teams in college baseball and is poised to pull off another upset to advance to the CWS.

Here’s a breakdown of the three North Carolina Tar Heels that present the biggest challenge to the Trojans advancing to their first CWS since the 2001 season.

Cooper Nicholson

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Cooper Nicholson (1) hits the ball against the East Carolina Pirates during the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have four players this season who have recorded 10-plus home runs. One of those players is North Carolina junior infielder Cooper Nicholson. This season for the Tar Heels, Nicholson leads the Tar Heels in home runs with 16 on the season.

While his batting average is in the middle of the pack of the Tar Heels' starting lineup at .269, Nicholson has stepped up when needed the most by leading the team in home runs, and looks to knock a few out of the park in the Super Regional against the Trojans.

In addition to his team leading 16 home runs, Nicholson has also recorded 52 hits, 51 runs, and 48 RBI’s.

Owen Hull

May 30, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Owen Hull (8) stands on first base during game 4 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

North Carolina junior outfielder Owen Hull is another player to watch for the Tar Heels in the Super Regionals against the Trojans. This season for the Tar Heels, Hull leads the team with a batting average of .372 and is one of North Carolina’s top offensive leaders with 83 hits, 79 RBI’s, 52 runs, and seven home runs.

In North Carolina’s three games in the Chapel Hill Regional, Hull recorded three hits, two runs, and an RBI for the Tar Heels. Heading into the Super Regional against the Trojans, Hull looks to continue to have an impact as the Tar Heels aim to reach the CWS for the second time in three seasons.

Caden Glauber

On the mound, the Trojans will have to perform well against North Carolina freshman right-handed pitcher Caden Glauber, who leads the Tar Heels with a 2.06 ERA and is undefeated on the season with a 10-0 record.

Ending Glauber's undefeated streak on the mound would be massive for the Trojans' chances of upsetting the Tar Heels. Glauber, the ACC Freshman of the Year, has recorded 88 strikeouts this season. In addition to Glauber, the Tar Heels have a talented group of pitchers that also includes junior right-handed pitcher Jason DeCaro and sophomore right-handed pitcher Walker McDuffie.

The performance of North Carolina’s pitching against USC’s explosive offense is one of the biggest keys in the Super Regional series in Chapel Hill.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.