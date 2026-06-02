The USC Trojans aimed to knock off the No. 12 overall seed Texas A&M Aggies in a winner-take-all College Station Regional Final matchup with a spot in the Super Regionals on the line on Monday night.

Coming off a 14-3 rout of Texas A&M to keep their season alive on Sunday night, the Trojans hoped to build off the momentum of an impressive offensive showing. The Trojans did just that, stunning the crowd of Aggie faithful at Blue Bell Park by beating Texas A&M 7-1 to reach the Super Regionals for the first time since 2005.

With the win, the Trojans are now set to match up against the No. 5-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels in the Super Regionals in Chapel Hill in a best-of-three series. The winner advances to the College World Series in Omaha.

Much like their first matchup against the Aggies, the Trojans trailed 1-0 early following a home run by junior catcher Bear Harrison in the bottom of the third. However, it would be all Trojans from then on as they scored seven unanswered runs against the Aggies.

USC’s Isaac Cadena makes a catch to clinch the Trojans' win in extra innings as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Trojans up 2-1 in the top of the seventh, sophomore catcher Augie Lopez's three-run home run in the top of the seventh put the game on ice for the Aggies. Now advancing to the Super Regionals with three consecutive wins in the College Station Regional under their belt, the Trojans enter Chapel Hill primed to pull off the upset against the Tar Heels and advance to their first CWS since 2001.

Below are live updates of USC's College Station Regional Final win.

LIVE SCORE UPDATES

FINAL SCORE: USC 7, TEXAS A&M 1

BOTTOM OF NINTH: USC 7, TEXAS A&M 1

-Wilson flied out to clinch the win for the Trojans.

-Royo strikes out.

-Partida flied out to center field.

TOP OF NINTH: USC 7, TEXAS A&M 1

-Carpentier flied out to end the top of the ninth.

-Riske is walked with two outs.

-Cadena lined out and Basseer strikes out.

BOTTOM OF EIGHTH: USC 7, TEXAS A&M 1

-Duer grounds out for USC to end the bottom of the eighth.

-Sax Matson now on the mound for the Trojans.

-Hacopian hits a base hit for the Trojans with two outs. Runners at first and second.

-Sorrell flied out to right field.

-Grahovac reaches first base on a fielder's choice. Binderup safe at second.

-Binderup singled to shortstop to lead off bottom of the eighth.

TOP OF EIGHTH: USC 7, TEXAS A&M 1

USC outfielder Jack Basseer hits a single as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

-Takeuchi lines out to third base.

-Augie Lopez flied out to left field and Urbon scores. USC now up 7-1.

-Adrian Lopez reaches first base on a fielder's choice, and Carpentier is safe at home to extend the Trojans' lead to 6-1.

-Gavin Lyons now on the mound for the Aggies.

-Urbon doubles down the right field line, Covarrubias is intentionally walked.

-Carpentier reaches second on a fielder's choice. Riske is called out at second base.

-Maddox Riske singles up the middle.

BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: USC 5, TEXAS A&M 1

-Wilson grounds out and Harrison flied out.

-Royo flied out to center field to lead off the bottom of the seventh.

TOP OF SEVENTH: USC 5, TEXAS A&M 1

-Basseer struck out swinging to end the top of the seventh.

-Cadena singles to right field with two outs.

-Shane Sdao now on the mound for the Aggies.

-Takeuchi flied out.

-Augie Lopez hits a three home run blast to extend USC's lead to 5-1.

-Adrian Lopez singles to center and Covarrubias advances to second with one out.

-Covarrubias is walked with one out.

-Urbon grounds out to end the top of the seventh.

BOTTOM OF SIXTH: USC 2, TEXAS A&M 1

-Double play for USC to end the bottom of the sixth.

-Hacopian flied out to right field and Duer and singles to left.

TOP OF SIXTH: USC 2, TEXAS A&M 1

-Carpentier pops up to end the top of the sixth.

-Lamb singles to third base with two outs.

BOTTOM OF FIFTH: USC 2, TEXAS A&M 1

-Grahovac and Sorrell strike out.

-Sacrificed bunt by Kellner allows Harrison to advance to second base.

-Harrison hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the fifth.

-Chase Herrell now on the mound for the Trojans.

TOP OF FIFTH: USC 2, TEXAS A&M 1

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC infielder Adrian Lopez (5) waves off a teammate as he tags first base during the ninth inning against Saint Mary's at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

-Takeuchi strikes out to end the top of the fifth.

-Augie Lopez singles to center as USC takes the lead 2-1. Covarrubias scores.

-Adrian Lopez strikes out.

-Covarrubias singles to center, Carpentier scores to tie the game at 1.

BOTTOM OF FOURTH: USC 0, TEXAS A&M 1

-Wilson singled to second base, Hacopian called out at home base as the score remains 1-0 Aggies.

-Partida strikes out looking and Royo singles to left field with two outs.

-Hacopian is walked and Duer strikes out

TOP OF FOURTH: USC 0, TEXAS A&M 1

-Basseer strikes out and Lamb grounds out.

-Takeuchi out at second, Cadena reaches on a fielder's choice.

-Takeuchi singles to center.

BOTTOM OF THIRD: USC 0, TEXAS A&M 1

-Grahovac strikes out and Sorrell grounds out.

-Boston Kellner is walked with one out.

-Bear Harrison puts the Aggies on the board first with a home run to left center.

-Jorian Wilson grounds out.

TOP OF THIRD: USC 0, TEXAS A&M 0

-Augie Lopez grounds out.

-Adrian Lopez doubles down the left field line to put runners on second and third with two outs.

-Walter Urbon lined out and Covarrubias singles to left for the Trojans with two outs.

BOTTOM OF SECOND: USC 0, TEXAS A&M 0

-Ben Royo flied out for the Trojans.

-Jack Duer grounds out and Nico Partida strikes out.

TOP OF SECOND: USC 0, TEXAS A&M 0

-Andrew Lamb strikes out swinging to end the top of the second.

-Jack Basseer hit by a pitch to put runner at first with two outs.

-Kevin Takeuchi grounds out and Isaac Cadena flied out.

BOTTOM OF FIRST: USC 0, TEXAS A&M 0

-Gavin Grahovac grounds out, Caden Sorrell pops up, and Chris Hacopian grounded out.

-Grant Govel starts on the mound for the Trojans.

TOP OF FIRST: USC 0, TEXAS A&M 0

-Adrian Lopez and Augie Lopez ground out.

-Abbrie Covarrubias strikes out.

-Clayton Freshcorn starts on the mound for the Aggies.

LINEUPS

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

1B Gavin Grahovac CF Caden Sorrell DH Chris Hacopian LF Jack Duer 3B Nico Partida 2B Ben Royo RF Jorian Wilson C Bear Harrison SS Boston Kellner P Clayton Freshcorn

USC TROJANS

2B Abbrie Covarrubias 1B Adrian Lopez DH Augie Lopez 3B Kevin Takeuchi C Isaac Cadena RF Jack Basseer LF Andrew Lamb SS Dean Carpentier CF Walter Urbon P Grant Govel

PREVIEW

In Sunday night’s win over Texas A&M at Blue Bell Park, the Trojans got off to a fast start and had the momentum the entire game of their dominating 14-3 victory. While the Aggies struck first on a solo home run in the first inning by Chris Hacopian, the Trojans followed up with three runs that were recorded courtesy of RBI’s by junior infielder Kevin Takeuchi and catcher Andrew Lamb, and it was all Trojans from that point on.

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena (20) as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans recorded two home runs in the win over the Aggies as Lamb and sophomore catcher Augie Lopez went yard for USC in the victory. Since dropping their first game of the College Station Regional, losing 5-4 to Texas State last Friday, the Trojans have followed that loss up with three consecutive wins in which they outscored their opponents 48-13.

The biggest question entering Monday night’s winner-take-all matchup against the Aggies is whether the Trojans' bats stay hot. If USC continues its streak of recording 10 or more runs and its pitching remains consistent, it's hard to see Texas A&M following up with a victory.

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Blue Bell Park has proven to be one of the most hostile environments in college baseball, and the Aggies are bound to give the Trojans their best shot on Sunday night. Despite being ranked as the No. 12 overall seed in the tournament, the Trojans have five more wins than the Aggies, posting a 46-16 overall record.

Texas A&M currently posts a 41-15 overall record and was one of the top teams in the SEC this season. During the three games of the College Station Regional, the Aggies, in addition to their blowout loss to USC, defeated the Lamar Cardinals and the Texas State Bobcats, outscoring those teams 24-7.

USC meets on the mound as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Can Texas A&M return to the team that helped them earn a top seed in the NCAA Tournament, or will the Trojans reach the Super Regionals for the first time since 2005? The Trojans would join the Oregon Ducks as the other Big Ten team to reach the Super Regionals following No. 1 overall seed UCLA’s stunning loss to the St. Mary’s Gaels in the Los Angeles Regional.

The first pitch between the USC Trojans and Texas A&M Aggies at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas, is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on ESPN2.

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