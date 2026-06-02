Chapel Hill Super Regional: How to Watch USC Trojans vs. North Carolina

On June 1, USC snapped a two-decade long absence from a Super Regional appearance after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies 7-1. The journey consisted of four consecutive elimination games, quick turnarounds and a double-header but the Trojans’ offense found a spark while their bullpen anchored the team through bracket.

Now the Trojans will have to face another nationally ranked, host team – the North Carolina Tar Heels. UNC finished the regular season ranked No. 5 with an overall record of 48-11-1. They swept through their regional 3-0 and will host the Trojans this coming weekend.

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena (20) as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to Watch Chapel Hill Super Regional

The Super Regional will be a best of three series.

Game 1

Date: Friday, June 5

Time: 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. PT)

Channel: ESPN2

Game 2

Date: Saturday, June 6

Time: 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. PT)

Channel: ESPN

Game 3 (If necessary)

Date: Sunday, June 7

Time: To be determined

Channel: To be determined

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trojans’ Keys to Victory

If USC is to win the Chapel Hill Super Regional, their offensive momentum must keep going. After only putting up four runs in the first game of the tournament, the Trojans dropped double-digit scores in three consecutive games.

Even during their 7-1 win, the Trojans were able to land timely hits to bring in runners. They also have the capacity to light up in an inning. Last night it happened in the sixth inning when Augie Lopez drilled a three-run home run.

Lopez will continue to be a key figure heading into the Chapel Hill series. During the regular season, Lopez had a .279 batting average, 60 hits, 57 RBIs and 17 home runs. So far this postseason, Lopez has recorded seven hits, 10 RBIs and two home runs.

USC pitcher Andrew Johnson throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for the Trojans’ pitching staff, they must remain steadfast. Coming into the College Station Regional, the group was considered one of the best in the nation and USC’s main strength – both continue to be true going into the Super Regional. They held Texas A&M to four runs total in two games and had the likes of Sax Matson and Andrew Johnson come in and win games.

Grant Govel was able to be the hero in the College Station Regional Final by throwing 25 strikes, five strikeouts, three hits, two walks and a home run in four innings after having pitched in USC's first game of the regional. Now ace pitcher Mason Edwards has the opportunity for a legacy performance on Friday.

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