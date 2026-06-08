One Big Reason To Be Optimistic About USC Baseball

The ending to the USC Trojans season against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Chapel Hill Super Regional was one of the more crushing defeats that a team has had throughout an NCAA Tournament filled with several thrilling moments.

Three outs away from reaching the College World Series for the first time since 2001, the Trojans saw their 3-2 lead fade away as the Tar Heels rallied to win 4-3 on a walk-off double by junior outfielder Owen Hull.

To make things even more devastating for the Trojans, a pitch before Hull’s walk-off, USC had the opportunity to catch a fly out in foul territory, but was unable to make the play. It’s a missed catch that could haunt USC fans for the entire offseason.

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Owen Hull (8) bats the game winning hit against the USC Trojans in the ninth inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Despite the heartbreaking loss that ended their season, there are many positives to take away from what was, overall, a successful season for coach Andy Stankiewicz’s USC baseball program. The Trojans' run to the Super Regional, which included knocking out the No. 12 overall-seeded Texas A&M Aggies twice in dominating fashion, is proof that USC baseball is heading in the right direction.

Even after the loss, the Trojans received high praise from the team that shattered their CWS dreams, as North Carolina coach Scott Forbes praised USC for the fight they displayed against the Tar Heels.

Why USC's 2026 Season Was Considered Successful

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Andrew Johnson (13) pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

USC exceeded every expectation set for them at the beginning of the season, and it was clear from the start that the Trojans were going to be in for a special year that would change the trajectory of their baseball program.

To start the season, USC was one of the last undefeated teams in college baseball at 19-0, which helped the Trojans win over 40 games for the first time since 2005.

With the loss to North Carolina, USC finished the 2026 season with a 48-18 overall record. The Trojans 48 wins were the most by a USC baseball team since 1998, when they went 49-17 in a season that featured the program’s last national championship.

USC Is Set Up For Future Success Under Andy Stankiewicz

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz takes questions after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Coming one win away from reaching the CWS in 25 years, the expectation entering 2027 will be to take that next step and make it to Omaha. Given the path that USC is taking under Stankiewicz, the Trojans' chances of accomplishing that goal next season are looking promising.

Since becoming USC’s coach in 2023, the Trojans have improved every season under Stankiewicz, taking a team that finished last in the Pac-12 the year before he arrived to the NCAA Tournament two times, including being on the doorstep of the CWS. USC’s baseball program, recognized as one of the best in college baseball with 12 national championships, is in the right hands with Stankiewicz leading the charge.

Will USC take another step forward next season under Stankiewicz and make it to the CWS? That remains to be seen. However, given the trajectory of their baseball program, there is a good chance that USC breaks through in Stankiewicz's fifth year and makes it to Omaha.

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