USC Coach Andy Stankiewicz Gets Blunt About Texas State Elimination Game

After a gut wrenching 5-4 loss to the Texas State Bobcats, the USC Trojans had a quick turnaround, playing the Lamar Cardinals on May 30. While the Trojans offense sputtered the previous night, they bounced back with five runs in the first inning and didn't look back, winning the ball game 19-6.

"Well, we swung the bats well today," USC coach Andy Stankiewicz said after the victory. "I think that was kind of the tale from our standpoint."

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz takes questions after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC vs. Texas State Elimination Game

The Trojans will again face Texas State in another elimination game on Sunday, May 31, at 1 p.m. PT. If the Trojans come out victorious, they will play Texas A&M the same day at 6 p.m. PT.

Stankiewicz was clear in what it will take to survive and advance.

"There's got to be a sense of urgency. Obviously its do or die and the guys know that," Stankiewicz said about Sunday's games. "We talked about being in the fire and we're certainly in the middle of it. They responded well today and I look forward to a good response again tomorrow."

Trojans’ Electric First Inning Sets the Tone for the Game

Adrian Lopez kicked off the hot streak with his first at-bat of the game, bringing in himself and Abbrie Covarrubias to go up 2-0. Then Isaac Cadena and Kevin Takeuchi, who were both walked, came home after Andrew Lamb homered to right field, extending the Trojans lead to 5-0.

In the second inning, both Lopez’s added two more runs on the board. First it was Adrian with a double to right-center field, bringing in Walter Urbon. Then Augie singled to center field to bring Adrian home, making it 7-0.

While the Trojans offense cooled down in the third inning, starting pitcher Mason Edwards was shutting down the Cardinals batters – two strikeouts and no hits in the bottom of the second and third innings.

USC pitcher Mason Edwards (30) throws the ball during the fourth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Trojans’ bats reheated in the fourth. Lamb’s single to right field brought Cadena in for a score and sent Jack Basseer to third. Bases were loaded after Dean Carpentier was hit. Then Urbon hit a grand slam, putting the Trojans up 12-0.

At the top of the fifth, the Trojans brought in all their runners who were in scoring position – something the offense struggled with in the previous game. Cadena’s double brought in Takeuchi, Carpentier’s double brought home Basseer and set Lamb at third while Urbon’s sacrifice fly allowed Lamb to score – 16-0.

After the Trojans defense gave up four scores in the bottom of the fifth, Edwards was done for the day. He finished with five earned runs on five hits, including four walks and four strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

USC’s Isaac Cadena makes a catch to clinch the Trojans' win in extra innings as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I don't think Mason was his typical self," Stankiewicz said about the Trojans' ace pitcher. "I'm not sure if the heat was wore down on him a bit. Nonetheless he did what he does, kept us in at all times just as [Grant Govel] did."

The Trojans added three more runs in the next two innings, ending with a total of 19 runs while the Cardinals finished the day with six.

How the Trojans can Survive Back-to-Back Elimination Games

Despite coming up short in the Trojans' opening game of the regional, USC's bullpen came to play. As a unit, four pitchers from the USC bullpen finished with one run and one hit, striking out six batters in total.

When asked if pulling Edwards early so that he could play in Sunday's games was an option, Stankiewicz shared it was a discussed but that Edwards will "most likely not" appear in the rotation.

On offense, the Trojans need this type of batting to survive – 19 hits, 19 runs, 19 RBIs, three home runs and only six strikeouts. Urbon was the star of the game, going five-for-five, five RBIs, three runs and a home run.

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