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USC Trojans vs. Lamar Baseball Live Score Updates: College Station Regional

The USC Trojans baseball team must shake off the Game 1 loss fast, as they get the early contest against Lamar and face elimination in the College Station Regional.
Lorenzo Reyna|
USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon.
USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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USC TrojansUSC TrojansLamar CardinalsLamar Cardinals

USC Trojans baseball enters day two of the College Station Regional with their backs against the wall.

Texas State leapfrogged the Trojans late to start the College Station Regional. USC witnessed Chase Mora of the Bobcats blast a two-run home run during the ninth inning, making the difference in the 5-4 win for Texas State.

USC Trojans Mason Edwards Saint Mary's Gaels NCAA Corvallis Regional Super Regional Andy Stankiewicz Texas State Bobcats
USC pitcher Mason Edwards (30) throws the ball during the fourth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC now must respond quick. The Trojans are dealing with more than limited rest after playing a game that nearly went past midnight in Texas. A loss sends USC back home in the postseason double-elimination format, ending the Trojans' College World Series dreams.

Live updates will be below following the first pitch set for approximately 1 p.m. PT.

USC Teases Mason Edwards as Starting Pitcher

USC Trojans Jack Basseer Oregon Ducks NCAA Baseball Playoffs Andy Stankiewicz Grant Govel Mason Edwards Lamar University
USC outfielder Jack Basseer hits a single as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans and head coach Andy Stankiewicz chose to ride the arm of Grant Govel to start the postseason. Which placed top ace Mason Edwards in a scenario where he could await until the championship game of the College Station regional to take the mound.

However, USC teased Edwards starting against Lamar on the morning of the game, signaling who the real Game 2 starter will be.

This will mean Lamar is facing the reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year on the hill. Edwards carries 160 total strikeouts in tow plus has bottled opponents to just 17 runs facing him. The lefty brings a 1.43 ERA for the playoffs too.

Edwards doesn't surrender much home runs either, allowing only three all season long. Purdue is the last team to send one past the outfield fence back on April 24.

The Cardinals have struggled blasting homers in 2026 with producing only 40 as a team. However, no one has surpassed seven home runs, with A.J. Taylor the leader at seven. Taylor is one of five Lamar players to surpass the .300 batting average. Cade Pregeant leads with .357.

Lamar clearly prefers to play a small ball approach to keep teams on their toes. The Cards will aim to pull off something similar against USC starting with Edwards likely taking the mound.

USC Head Coach Andy Stankiewicz Addresses Offense Concerns

USC Trojans NCAA Baseball Playoffs South Regional Texas State Bobcats Andy Stankiewicz Goss Stadium Sun Belt Big Ten
May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz takes questions after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC presents one more area to fix: Its offensive output.

Texas State cycled through five different arms on the mound. But each of the pitching options collectively produced 12 strikeouts. Wade Cooper took the win by fanning five and allowing two hits through three innings of play.

More astonishing for the Trojans: 13 runners got left on base with the Texas State pitching lineup keeping them in check. USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz handed the Bobcats' hill rotation praise, but still believes the offense must come alive.

“They can pitch…Gotta give credit where credit's due," Stankiewicz told reporters. "We gotta be a bit tougher in those at-bats, move the ball forward. We had some opportunities to get some ones but we hit some balls pretty good."

USC Projected Starters

Isaac Cadena USC Trojans Oregon Ducks Eugene NCAA Baseball Tournament Andy Stankiewicz Jack Basseer Andrew Lamb Walter Urbon
Isaac Cadena makes a catch to clinch the Trojans' win in extra innings as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard

Along with Edwards heading to the hill in all likelihood, here are the rest of the projected starters versus Lamar:

Pitcher: Mason Edwards

Catcher: Isaac Cadena

First Base: Adrian Lopez

Second Base: Abbrie Covarrubias

Third Base: Maximo Martinez

Right Field: Jack Basseer

Center Field: Kevin Takeuchi

Left Field: Andrew Lamb

Here's the projected batting order when USC picks up the bat:

1. Abbrie Covarrubias

2. Adrian Lopez

3. Kevin Takeuchi

4. Isaac Cadena

5. Jack Basseer

6. Andrew Lamb

7. Dean Carpentier

8. Walter Urbon

9. Maximo Martinez

10. Maddox Riske

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Lorenzo Reyna
LORENZO REYNA

Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.

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