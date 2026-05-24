USC’s Loss To UCLA Creates New NCAA Tournament Pressure

The USC Trojans baseball team suffered a heartbreaking loss in the seminal of the Big Ten tournament to their rivals, the UCLA Bruins in walk-off fashion.

This loss could have a big impact on USC's chances to hosting a regional. The Trojans have made a solid case to be one of the top 16 national seeds but will find out their fate on selection Monday when the brackets are released.

USC Awaits NCAA Tournament Fate On Selection Monday

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC entered there semifinal game against UCLA fresh off a dominant win over the Michigan State Spartans the day before in the quarterfinal. The Trojans got off to a good start against the Bruins and led 3-0 in the third inning.

UCLA then showed why they were the top team in the Big Ten during the regular season, storming back and taking a 4-3 lead into the ninth inning. USC would respond, scoring two runs in the ninth to take the lead right back.

In the bottom of the ninth, USC was one out away from upsetting top ranked UCLA and march on to the Big Ten championship game. Bruins first baseman Mulivai Levu had other ideas, blasting a three-run walk-off home run to win the game for UCLA 7-5. This was a crushing blow to USC’s chances to host a regional in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins first baseman Mulivai Levu (39) hits a triple against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

In college baseball, the NCAA Tournament is made up of 64 teams. The top 16 teams in the country host a regional, which consists of four teams playing in their own double elimination tournament at the top seed’s home venue.

USC's RPI is currently No. 9 which gives them a solid chance of being on of the top 16 teams who get to host a regional at Dedeaux Field in Los Angeles.

USC’s overall record is now 43-15 with a quad one record of 1-11. However, before the loss to UCLA, On3 projected USC to just miss out on hosting a regional and getting a No. 2 seed in No. 1 seed Mississippi State’s regional.

This loss to UCLA won’t help things. A win and USC would have a win over the No. 1 ranked team in the country and an opportunity to pick up another big one in the championship against the Oregon Ducks.

If USC were to win their regional, they would then advance to the super regionals. There are eight super regionals between the 16 teams that won their respective regionals. Two teams will play each other at the higher ranked team’s home venue in a best of three series. The eight super regional winners advance to the College World Series.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz takes questions after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The College World Series has eight teams playing in a double elimination tournament with the championship being a best of three series between the two teams remaining. USC has not made it to the College World Series since 2001. The program has 12 total national championships, with their last one coming in 1998.

USC made the NCAA Tournament in 2025 after a decade long drought. They were knocked out in the regionals by the Oregon State Beavers.

Will USC be able to take another step forward in 2026 and make a super regional?

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