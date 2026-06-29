USC Trojans Add to Pitching Staff With Indiana Transfer

The USC Trojans baseball team has landed left handed pitcher Anthony Gubitosi in the transfer portal. Gubitosi will be entering his fifth collegiate season at his third different school.

Anthony Gubitosi Transfers from Indiana Hoosiers to USC Trojans

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Andrew Johnson (13) pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Anthony Gubitosi began his college baseball career at Delaware, where he pitched for two seasons in 2023 and 2024. He ended up transferring to the Indiana Hoosiers, where he played in 2025 and 2026. This offseason, Gubitosi entered the portal once again. This time, he chose USC.

“Let’s do it. Fight on,” Gubitosi said in a post on his X account.

Last season with the Hoosiers, Gubitosi threw 12.2 innings, allowing six runs on 11 hits with eight walks. His earned run average for the season was 4.26. All 10 appearances he made were out of the bullpen.

In his four year collegiate career, Gubitosi has pitched 87.2 innings with an earned run average of 5.13. He’ll look to finish his college career on a strong note with the Trojans in 2027.

USC Trojans Baseball on Upward Trend

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans head coach Andy Stankiewicz approaches the mound to coach his team in the ninth inning against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

USC baseball is trending in the right direction. After missing out on the NCAA Tournament from 2016-2024, the Trojans have now made it to the big dance the past two seasons. In 2025, they lost in the regional championship to the Oregon State Beavers.

Last season, USC fell just short of making it to the College World Series, losing in the Super Regional to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

After beating the host North Carolina in the first game of the best-of-three Super Regional, USC fell in game two to set up a winner-take-all game three. In this game three, USC found themselves up late with a lead.

Going into the bottom of the eighth inning, they had a 3-1 lead. If they were to close the deal, they would advance to their first College World Series since 2001. They weren’t able to get it done. North Carolina rallied from behind and walked off the Trojans in the bottom of the ninth inning to end USC’s season.

North Carolina would go on to make the CWS championship, losing in a decisive game three to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Overall, it was still a successful season for USC. They went 48-18 overall with a Big Ten conference record of 20-10. They finished tied for third place in the conference with the Oregon Ducks.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC infielder Dean Carpentier (6) and teammates celebrate his grand slam against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the sixth inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Heading into 2027, USC will look to take another step forward and make it to the CWS after being on the doorstep in 2026.

Historically, USC has one of the most successful baseball programs in the country. They have won the national championship 12 times and have made the College World Series 21 times. However, the last time they made the CWS was in 2001 and the last time they won it all was in 1998.

Will one of, or both of those droughts soon come to an end?

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