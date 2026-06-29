USC Trojans Add to Pitching Staff With Indiana Transfer
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The USC Trojans baseball team has landed left handed pitcher Anthony Gubitosi in the transfer portal. Gubitosi will be entering his fifth collegiate season at his third different school.
Anthony Gubitosi Transfers from Indiana Hoosiers to USC Trojans
Anthony Gubitosi began his college baseball career at Delaware, where he pitched for two seasons in 2023 and 2024. He ended up transferring to the Indiana Hoosiers, where he played in 2025 and 2026. This offseason, Gubitosi entered the portal once again. This time, he chose USC.
“Let’s do it. Fight on,” Gubitosi said in a post on his X account.
Last season with the Hoosiers, Gubitosi threw 12.2 innings, allowing six runs on 11 hits with eight walks. His earned run average for the season was 4.26. All 10 appearances he made were out of the bullpen.
In his four year collegiate career, Gubitosi has pitched 87.2 innings with an earned run average of 5.13. He’ll look to finish his college career on a strong note with the Trojans in 2027.
USC Trojans Baseball on Upward Trend
USC baseball is trending in the right direction. After missing out on the NCAA Tournament from 2016-2024, the Trojans have now made it to the big dance the past two seasons. In 2025, they lost in the regional championship to the Oregon State Beavers.
Last season, USC fell just short of making it to the College World Series, losing in the Super Regional to the North Carolina Tar Heels.
After beating the host North Carolina in the first game of the best-of-three Super Regional, USC fell in game two to set up a winner-take-all game three. In this game three, USC found themselves up late with a lead.
Going into the bottom of the eighth inning, they had a 3-1 lead. If they were to close the deal, they would advance to their first College World Series since 2001. They weren’t able to get it done. North Carolina rallied from behind and walked off the Trojans in the bottom of the ninth inning to end USC’s season.
North Carolina would go on to make the CWS championship, losing in a decisive game three to the Oklahoma Sooners.
Overall, it was still a successful season for USC. They went 48-18 overall with a Big Ten conference record of 20-10. They finished tied for third place in the conference with the Oregon Ducks.
Heading into 2027, USC will look to take another step forward and make it to the CWS after being on the doorstep in 2026.
Historically, USC has one of the most successful baseball programs in the country. They have won the national championship 12 times and have made the College World Series 21 times. However, the last time they made the CWS was in 2001 and the last time they won it all was in 1998.
Will one of, or both of those droughts soon come to an end?
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1