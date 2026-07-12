USC Pitcher Mason Edwards Makes History With MLB Draft Selection
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Former USC Trojans pitcher Mason Edwards was the team's ace throughout the season, and his performances has paid off with a selection in the MLB Draft. On Saturday, July 11, the Athletics drafted Edwards in the second round with the No. 47 overall pick.
The 2026 MLB Draft continues on Sunday, but Edwards became the highest-drafted Trojan since 2009 when former Trojans pitcher Brad Boxberger was drafted in the first round by the Cincinnati Reds, according to USC athletics. Edwards' draft selection also marks the third consecutive year that the Trojans have had a player drafted into the MLB.
Edwards was a finalist for the National Pitcher of the Year Award from the College Baseball Foundation, but Baseball America named Edwards the pitcher of the year in 2026.
“If you pitch with freedom and you have confidence and trust in your stuff, I feel like it doesn’t really matter how hard you throw or what shapes you have. All that really matters is what kind of intensity you’re bringing and how hard you compete," Edwards told Baseball America.
Mason Edwards' USC Trojans Career
Edwards pitched for three seasons with USC, and his most recent year was by far his best. He finished the 2026 season with 8 wins and an ERA of 2.07 after starting 17 games. He averaged 15.9 strikeouts per 9 innings, and he ended with a 1.06 WHIP.
An injury caused Edwards to miss a majority of the 2025 season, but he helped lead the Trojans to the NCAA Tournament in 2026 as USC's ace. Under coach Andy Stankiewicz, the Trojans won their first regional since 2005, and the program was one win away from reaching the College World Series for the first time since 2001.
The Trojans lost their first game against Texas State in the College Station Regional, but USC proceeded to win four consecutive games in order to advance to the Super Regionals, including two wins over the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station.
In the Chapel Hill Super Regional, the Trojans forced a pivotal third game before the North Carolina Tar Heels eventually advanced to the College World Series. Edwards started the first game against North Carolina, but he struggled to get outs, pitching 3.0 innings and allowing 3 earned runs, 5 strikeouts, and 4 walks.
Now, Edwards will join the Athletics' farm system before potentially making his debut in Las Vegas. Edwards is the second draft selection by the Athletics, following former Georgia Tech outfielder Drew Burress, taken with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round. The Athletics selected pitchers with their next two picks, giving Edwards some competition as he enters the Athletics' minor league system.
Edwards' draft selection was no surprise to USC, but the Trojans will also have to replace some production lost to the transfer portal like designated hitter Augie Lopez, infielder Adrian Lopez, and catcher Isaac Cadena.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.