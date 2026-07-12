USC Pitcher Mason Edwards Makes History With MLB Draft Selection

Former USC Trojans pitcher Mason Edwards was the team's ace throughout the season, and his performances has paid off with a selection in the MLB Draft. On Saturday, July 11, the Athletics drafted Edwards in the second round with the No. 47 overall pick.

The 2026 MLB Draft continues on Sunday, but Edwards became the highest-drafted Trojan since 2009 when former Trojans pitcher Brad Boxberger was drafted in the first round by the Cincinnati Reds, according to USC athletics. Edwards' draft selection also marks the third consecutive year that the Trojans have had a player drafted into the MLB.

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Edwards was a finalist for the National Pitcher of the Year Award from the College Baseball Foundation, but Baseball America named Edwards the pitcher of the year in 2026.

“If you pitch with freedom and you have confidence and trust in your stuff, I feel like it doesn’t really matter how hard you throw or what shapes you have. All that really matters is what kind of intensity you’re bringing and how hard you compete," Edwards told Baseball America.

Mason Edwards' USC Trojans Career

Edwards pitched for three seasons with USC, and his most recent year was by far his best. He finished the 2026 season with 8 wins and an ERA of 2.07 after starting 17 games. He averaged 15.9 strikeouts per 9 innings, and he ended with a 1.06 WHIP.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Mason Edwards (30) reacts during the first inning after striking out the North Carolina Tar Heels at Boshamer Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An injury caused Edwards to miss a majority of the 2025 season, but he helped lead the Trojans to the NCAA Tournament in 2026 as USC's ace. Under coach Andy Stankiewicz, the Trojans won their first regional since 2005, and the program was one win away from reaching the College World Series for the first time since 2001.

The Trojans lost their first game against Texas State in the College Station Regional, but USC proceeded to win four consecutive games in order to advance to the Super Regionals, including two wins over the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station.

In the Chapel Hill Super Regional, the Trojans forced a pivotal third game before the North Carolina Tar Heels eventually advanced to the College World Series. Edwards started the first game against North Carolina, but he struggled to get outs, pitching 3.0 innings and allowing 3 earned runs, 5 strikeouts, and 4 walks.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Mason Edwards (30) pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the third inning at Boshamer Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, Edwards will join the Athletics' farm system before potentially making his debut in Las Vegas. Edwards is the second draft selection by the Athletics, following former Georgia Tech outfielder Drew Burress, taken with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round. The Athletics selected pitchers with their next two picks, giving Edwards some competition as he enters the Athletics' minor league system.

Edwards' draft selection was no surprise to USC, but the Trojans will also have to replace some production lost to the transfer portal like designated hitter Augie Lopez, infielder Adrian Lopez, and catcher Isaac Cadena.

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