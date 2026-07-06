USC Basketball Summer Practices Highlighted By Injury Concerns

Eric Musselman’s second season with the USC Trojans started with promise. The Trojans got off to an impressive 12-1 start to the season, then the heat of Big Ten conference play happened. The Trojans would win just six more games the rest of the season, including finishing the year on an eight-game losing streak.

Lack of backcourt depth courtesy of injuries and the loss of key players throughout the season was one of the main reasons the Trojans fell short of reaching the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive season. Now, with high expectations entering the 2026-27 college basketball season, including key returners and an improved roster, availability remains an issue for the Trojans at the height of summer practices.

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here’s what Eric Musselman had to say about the Trojans' player availability during summer practices.

“Because we only have nine guys, there’s only so much we can do live,” Musselman said. “Our plan is to have everybody fully back when we come back August 25, everybody but KJ Lewis. That would be kind of the plan. Rodney Rice should be cleared for contact. Aaron Hunkin-Claytor should be ready, and we hope Eric Reibe’s good to go then, too.”

USC Trojans Injuries Entering Anticipated 2026-27 Season

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guard Rodney Rice is considered the top returner for the Trojans this season, despite only appearing in six games in his first year with USC. Last season with the Trojans before suffering a season-ending right shoulder injury, Rice was on pace to be one of the team’s top leaders, averaging 20.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Entering the 2026-27 season, Rice looks to form one of the Big Ten’s top backcourt duos with sophomore guard Alijah Arenas, who returns to the Trojans after forgoing the 2026 NBA Draft. In the 14 games he played with the Trojans last season following making his debut in mid-January, Arenas showed his potential throughout, averaging 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Jan 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) is introduced before a game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During summer practices, Rice has practiced with the Trojans but steps aside during live periods. Other key injuries affecting the Trojans include Hawaii transfer guard Aaron Hunkin-Claytor, who is dealing with a turf toe injury that ended his season early with the Rainbow Warriors.

As for Reibe and Lewis’ availability, they have both participated throughout summer practices but are being held back as a precaution by Musselman. Reibe’s injury is considered “semi-pre-existing,” according to Musselman, while Lewis is expected to return around mid to late September.

USC Trojans Other Transfer Portal Additions

Dec 21, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Jalen Cox (3) drives to the basket against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason, Musselman brought in another impressive transfer portal class that Trojan fans hope will help the Trojans make the tournament and be one of the top teams in the Big Ten this upcoming season.

The Trojans 2026 transfer portal class ranked third in the Big Ten behind the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 1) and the Michigan Wolverines (No. 2) with six total commits. Other notable commits in addition to center Eric Reibe (UConn) and KJ Lewis (Georgetown) include Lindenwood guard Jadias Jones, Colgate guard Jalen Cox, Evansville forward Joshua Hughes, and South Dakota guard Isaac Burns.

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