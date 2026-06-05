USC Trojans vs. North Carolina: Chapel Hill Super Regional Live Score Updates

The USC Trojans haven't made it this far on the baseball diamond since 2005. Now, the North Carolina Tar Heels stand in USC's way of making the College World Series.

The Chapel Hill Super Regional between USC and UNC begins on Friday, June 5.

USC pitcher Mason Edwards (30) throws the ball during the fourth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC saw last season end in a thrashing matter against Oregon State, losing by a combined 23-1 to end its baseball campaign. Granted, the Trojans have gone further than the 2025 Corvallis Regional, advancing to their first Super Regionals since the social media boom.

Follow along with live score updates after the first pitch is thrown at approximately 12 p.m. PT.

LIVE UPDATES

TOP OF THE FIRST INNING: USC 0, NORTH CAROLINA 0

-Ryan Lynch gets the start on the mound for North Carolina.

USC Likely to Roll With Top Pitching ace

Head coach Andy Stankiewicz and the Trojans appear to be wasting no time with trusting top ace Mason Edwards.

The reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, plus recent nominee for NCAA Pitcher of the Year, is the "probable" starter for the opener against the Tar Heels.

The lefty became lights out for four innings against Lamar. Edwards didn't surrender any runs until the fifth inning. His heat combined with USC's fierce batting collaborated for the 19-6 rout to stay alive in the College Station regional.

Edwards sat and watched USC gain revenge on the Texas State Bobcats team that placed the Trojans in the loser's bracket. He then witnessed USC stomp on the top seed of the College Station Regional Texas A&M not once, but twice to move on in the postseason.

Should Edwards start, he'll take the mound against a North Carolina team batting at .294 as a team but one that's hammered 78 home runs. It's likely this time Grant Govel will take the rest and perhaps be saved for the potential sealing Game 2 contest should USC win this best-of-three series.

USC Aiming to Ride Offensive Wave

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC outfielder Jack Basseer (14) hits the ball during the eighth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC shook off the struggles of Game 1 against Texas State fast. That opener saw as many as 13 different Trojan runners stranded on base in the 5-4 loss.

The Trojans swung at redemption in a big way: Tacking on its most runs in 2026 against Lamar, then combining for 36 total runs in the next three wins over Texas State and Texas A&M.

Stankiewicz will need leadoff hitter Abbrie Covarrubias to set the tone once again. Adrian Lopez and Augie Lopez are two more who can play small ball and advance runners while also landing at first.

USC, though, will hope to see continuous hitting power out of Kevin Takeuchi, who blasted his first career Grand Slam during the College Station regional. He also ripped a single that drove the Lopez's home to open the first inning against the Aggies.

Jack Basseer remains the top hitter for USC with his average of .341 and will land in the middle of the order in all likelihood.

Projected USC Starters and Batting Order

USC’s Kevin Takeuchi, left, tags Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney as he slides to second as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard

Here is how USC's fielding lineup will likely look against the Tar Heels:

Pitcher: Mason Edwards



Catcher: Isaac Cadena



First Base: Adrian Lopez



Second Base: Abbrie Covarrubias



Shortstop: Dean Carpentier



Third Base: Kevin Takeuchi



Right Field: Jack Basseer



Center Field: Walter Urbon



Left Field: Andrew Lamb

Here's the expected batting order ahead of the first pitch:

1. Abbrie Covarrubias



2. Adrian Lopez



3. Augie Lopez



4. Kevin Takeuchi



5. Isaac Cadena



6. Andrew Lamb



7. Dean Carpentier



8. Jack Basseer



9. Walter Urbon

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