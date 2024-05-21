USC Basketball: As NBA Draft Nears, Isaiah Collier Interviews with Late Lottery Team
One-and-done USC Trojans combo guard Isaiah Collier is projected to be picked anywhere from the middle of the lottery to the mid-teens of next month's 2024 NBA Draft. Accordingly, he has likely met with several clubs set to make their selections in his range.
While in Chicago for the NBA Draft Combine last week, the 6-foot-5 Pac-12 All-Freshman Teamer revealed that he was slated to chat up the Bulls, who possess the No. 11 pick, at some point during that stretch.
"Some time later this week," Collier said last week of his scheduled sesh with Chicago.
The 19-year-old then spoke about his relationship with a recent USC Trojan-turned-Chicago pro, quarterback Caleb Williams. The former Heisman Trophy winner was selected by the Bears with the No. 1 pick during April's 2024 NFL Draft.
"I looked at the Caleb situation a little bit" with reference to Chicago, Collier noted. "We used to see each other all the time on campus. We became friends while we [were] at school."
Collier's draft stock took a bit of a hit during his freshman season in 2023-24, averaging 16.3 points on a .490/.338/.673 slash line, 4.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 swipes a night across his 27 healthy contests (26 starts) for the 15-18 Trojans, during the team's final season under Andy Enfield. He remains an intriguing prospect as an athletic downhill force, but his lack of a jumper or free throw shooting acumen may give teams pause.
The Bulls could use help all over their roster. Chicago has a veteran-laden club without much exciting young talent this side of guards Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, and yet isn't good enough to even make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, the NBA's JV bracket. Collier would positionally overlap with White and Dosunmu, but could be an interesting, energy-changing bench option to start.
More USC: Bronny James to Be First Pick in 2024 NBA Draft? Bettors Think So