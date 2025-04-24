USC Trojans 5-Star Commit Xavier Griffin To Flip? Georgia, Texas, Tennessee Recruiting Visits
The USC Trojans have received numerous big-time recruits from the class of 2026. While USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans hold an elite recruiting class, the team must work hard to keep its recruits. Five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin committed to USC in July, but it may not be a lock.
Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Griffin is the No. 24 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 linebacker, and the No. 3 player from Georgia. Griffin was a major pickup for the USC Trojans, and he is committed, but the linebacker is not closing his recruitment yet.
Griffin has recently visited the Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas Longhorns. He has also received interest from Ohio State. Each school is making a push, and a flip could occur in the coming months if USC does not step up its recruitment.
Griffin talked about his recruitment with On3, emphasizing that he is still fully committed to USC.
“I am still taking visits, but I am not sure on official visits yet,” Griffin told On3. “I am fully committed to USC, but I am enjoying the process, talking to different schools, seeing how I feel, and seeing if I want to take some official visits or not.”
Although with the transfer portal, players do not have to stick to one school throughout their collegiate career, the recruiting process is something that only happens once. Griffin has had great things to say about each school he has visited.
MORE: USC Trojans’ Signee Jazzy Davidson Finishes as No. 1 Ranked High School Recruit
MORE: USC Trojans New Coach Chad Savage Already Making Huge Impact On Lincoln Riley's Team
MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Said About USC Trojans, Alabama, Oregon Ducks
Griffin is from Georgia, and the Bulldogs have been heavily pushing for the five-star linebacker.
“I had a good time at Georgia. I saw them practice, and they coach up their guys hard. They are intense, and it is always good to see them compete. They keep pushing for me to visit, they have a good staff, and it is nice up there,” Griffin said.
The USC Trojans hold the No. 2 recruiting class of 2026 in the nation and the No. 1 in the Big Ten, per On3. The Trojans have received 23 commitments so far. Griffin is their top commitment, along with five-star cornerback RJ Sermons. The Trojans are building an elite defense with the class of 2026, and Griffin would be an immediate star for the Trojans.
Although there is the risk that Griffin flips his commitment, the five-star linebacker did emphasize he is happy with the USC Trojans.
“My commitment to USC is strong,” Griffin said. “I feel good about what they are doing right now. They have a great vision for the program and what they see it becoming. I see USC competing for a national championship soon.”
“The coaching staff is there, they have a lot of history, and the vision is to get back to winning big,” Griffin said. “This weekend, I want to spend more time with the coaches and recruits. I have been there around six times now, so I like it out there, and I just want to spend more time with the people there.”
Griffin will be at USC on April 26 for an unofficial visit, then will be back on June 20 for an official visit. Though he is talking with other schools and keeping his recruitment open, the Trojans are still the frontrunners for Griffin.