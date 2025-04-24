USC Trojans Commit Alijah Arenas Hospitalized After Cybertruck Crash, Son Of Gilbert Arenas
USC Trojans basketball commit Alijah Arenas was in a car accident on Thursday, and he was taken to the hospital, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
"Five-star prospect and USC commit Alijah Arenas was involved in a serious car crash early Thursday morning, hospitalized and placed into an induced coma," Charania wrote onto social media.
In Charania's full report on ESPN, he wrote that the Los Angeles Fire Department responded early Thursday morning to a call about a Tesla Cybertruck crashing. Charania also confirmed that sources reported Arenas did not suffer any broken bones.
High School on SI reporter Tarek Fattal reported the reasoning behind Areans' induced coma was because of smoke inhalation from the fire caused by the accident.
Alijah Arenas is the son of Gilbert Arenas, an 11-year NBA veteran. As a result, his status as a top recruit in the class of 2025 is only heightened by his father. However, Alijah Arenas' elite abilities on the basketball court earned his place towards the top of the recruiting rankings for his class.
A number of people have shared their support for Arenas on social media, including former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.
According to 247Sports, Arenas is the No. 1 shooting guard in the country, the No. 2 prospect out of California, and the No. 7 overall recruit regardless of position.
Arenas committed to USC on Jan. 30 on his father's podcast, "Gil's Arena," and part of Trojans coach Eric Musselman's message to Arenas was revealed.
"Alijah, congratulations man. You celebrate with your family, I’m gonna go celebrate with the coaches, and call you in a little bit. Cannot wait to coach you, thanks for trusting us. Love it that you’re staying in Los Angeles, California," said Musselman.
Before choosing the Trojans and ending his high school recruitment, Arenas started as a member of the 2026 recruiting class. He announced the decision to re-classify in December of 2024, and the next month he was committed to USC and Musselman.
Arenas talked about some of the most important factors in his recruitment after moving up his timeline.
"We are taking it step-by-step to see how it goes," Arenas told 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins back in December. "I am just seeing what my options are. It will all come down to how they are going to treat me and how I can fit into their program."
Arenas and four-star shooting guard Jerry Easter are the only high school recruits currently committed to Mussleman and the Trojans, but USC is bringing in a number of transfers to fill the roster. In fact, only one player is returning from the 2024 roster. Musselman and his team missed the NCAA Tournament, but the infusion of talent should raise expectations in Southern California.