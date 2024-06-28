USC Basketball: Boogie Ellis Goes Undrafted, Signs With Western Conference Squad
Former fifth year USC Trojans guard Boogie Ellis went unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-3 vet was passed over in both the first and second rounds of the draft Wednesday and Thursday, but surprisingly also didn't earn a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent, either.
Instead, Ellis' agent Derek Malloy informedLuca Evans of The Orange County Register that Ellis will essentially audition for a two-way slot while playing for the Sacramento Kings' Summer League squad.
Ellis kicked off his NCAA career with the Memphis Tigers in 2019. The next season, he was named the AAC's Sixth Man of the Year. Ellis transferred to USC ahead of the 2021-22 season, where he would go on to become a two-time All-Pac-12 and 2022 All-Pac-12 honoree under Andy Enfield.
Last year, for an underperforming 15-18 Trojans club, averaged 16.5 points on a .427/.418/.720 slash line, 3.5 rebounds, three dimes, and 1.4 steals per bout.
His biggest asset for an NBA squad is his high-volume long range sharpshooting. He boasts an NCAA career conversion rate of 43.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc, on 5.3 triple tries a night. In every season following his true freshman year at Memphis, 2019-20, he has actually made at least 41.9 percent of his three point attempts or better.
Sacramento's Summer League adventures tip off at the 2024 California Classic Summer League. First, he will face off against his former USC backup, Bronny James, and the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the California Classic on Saturday, July 6.