Big Ten Rivals Battling For Four-Star Shooting Guard Recruit Anthony Felesi
The USC Trojans are set to have a busy fall with a handful of their top targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle set to visit campus.
Four-star guard Anthony Felesi is one of the top prospects in the region and is expected to be on campus this fall for an official visit.
Trojans Set Up Official Visit With Top Recruit
The Trojans are looking for their first commit of the 2026 recruiting cycle, and Felesi could be the perfect option to provide a foundation for the recruiting class. He's one of the top prospects in the west and his 6-5, 180 pound frame makes him a great fit in USC coach Eric Musselman's scheme.
Felesi spoke with Rivals about how the Trojans have been faring in his recruitment. The four-star guard had scheduled one of his five official visits with USC. It's set for Sept. 13, a weekend after his visit to San Diego State.
“I feed off that energy that coach (Eric) Musselman brings. I like to be coached hard, and what he has done over there is obvious. You know, he produces NBA players, and he has been doing it for a long time, so that is good as well," Felesi said.
The No. 11 shooting guard and No. 51 player in the country, Felesi is being pursued by some of the top programs on the West Coast in addition to the Trojans. Among his 14 offers is UCLA, Louisville, and Pitt.
Felesi is set to visit with Pitt and Louisville in addition to the three California schools. Currently, Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine favors UCLA, giving the Bruins a 21.7 percent chance of landing the Hawaii native. The Trojans aren't too far behind, as they are given a 19 percent chance of signing Felesi.
Busy Fall Coming Up For Musselman and Co.
USC has elected to set up multiple, smaller recruiting weekends this fall instead of a couple of big weekends.
The first recruit that is expected to be on campus this fall is five-star forward Christian Collins. One of the best players in the recruiting cycle regardless of position, Collins is ranked as the No. 1 power forward and No. 2 player in the country acording to 247Sports Composite rankings. His visit is set for Aug. 30.
Following Felesi's visit on Sept. 13, USC will host five-star forward Tajh Ariza on Sept. 20. The No. 4 small forward and No. 11 player in the country, Ariza is regarded as another top target for the Trojans in thw 2026 cycle.
A couple of four-star bigs in center Josh Irving and forward Cameron Williams round out the Trojans' visit list for the fall. Irving will be on campus on Oct. 17, meanwhile Williams will be in town on Oct. 11.