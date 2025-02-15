USC Trojans, Eric Musselman Trending For 5-Star Recruit Tajh Ariza?
The USC Trojans men's basketball program has some momentum on the recruiting trail over the past few months. The Trojans have reeled in top local prospects like five-star shooting guard Alijah Arenas and four-star small forward Elzie Harrington, and they are looking to add another local blue chip prospect into the mix for their 2026 recruiting class.
USC coach Eric Musselman has zeroed in on five-star Tajh Ariza and made him a priority recruit in the 2026 cycle.
The No. 2 small forward and No. 6 player in the class according to 247Sports rankings, Ariza is apart of a truly elite recruiting class from the state of California. According to the same rankings, the top-five recruiting prospects all hail from the state of California.
Ariza spoke with On3 about where the Trojans stand in his recruitment. USC is battling Nebraska, Washington, Kansas, Oregon, and Alabama for Ariza's signature.
“I went there for a football game. They showed a lot of love. Like when I walked onto the field, all the fans were showing me love. So, you know, it was cool over there. The atmosphere was crazy. They played Wisconsin, I think, that game, and there was hella people there. The coaches tell me how they like the versatility of my game. They think I can come in and be the guy. Just make plays for others and make everyone better," Ariza said.
USC is the only school to receive a visit from Ariza. The Trojans are also the only school to send their head coach to visit Ariza at Westchester High School.
Ariza also discussed with On3 about what he is looking for when choosing a school.
“Really, I’m looking for a welcoming environment. I’m also looking for coaches that are going to hold me accountable and develop me, because I’m not trying to stay in college for more than a year. I’m trying to get in and get out. So I want to play for someone who has the same vision as me. I want to win and I want to develop, so I want to play for a coach that is going to push me," Ariza said.
The Trojans' 2025 recruiting class features Harrington and four-star guard Jerry Easter. Harrington, a four-star combo guard, hails from St. John Bosco High School which is located in Bellflower, California.
Musselman has shown a determined effort to recruit his own backyard. USC is also in hot pursuit over 2025 five-star guard Brayden Burries. According to 247Sports, he is the third-highest rated uncommitted prospect in the recruiting cycle and has the Trojans among his top schools list.
Ariza isn't the only local recruit from the 2026 cycle that USC is recruiting heavily. The Trojans are showing lots of interest in five-star power forward Christian Collins from St. John Bosco. Collins has only visited one school with it being USC.