USC Trojans, Eric Musselman Trending For 5-Star Recruit Christian Collins?
After signing five-star recruit Alijah Arenas, the No. 2 player in the state of California in the 2025 recruiting cycle, the USC Trojans and coach Eric Musselman quickly made it known they are looking to build a recruiting fence around the state.
The Trojans have began to intensify their pursuit of one of the best in-state recruits in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Four-star forward Christian Collins had a host of college coaches watching him play over the weekend, including USC.
Dushawn London of 247Sports reported that an assortment of head coaches and assistants were on hand to see Collins live on Saturday. A couple of USC's Big Ten conference rivals, Michigan and Oregon, had their head coaches check out Collins, while the Trojans sent out an assistant coach to check out the rising senior prospect.
The Trojans are battling it out with some of the top programs in the country for Collins, the No. 1 power forward and No. 4 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings. Collins holds 20 offers and has yet to officially narrow things down or set a timeline for his commitment.
Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports said earlier in the offseason that Collins' potential is through the roof thanks to his size and rapid development.
“Collins jumped into the top 3 this winter as his undeniable long-term tools and continued ascension were glaring during the high school season. Collins has a terrific overlap of length, athleticism, fluidity, and progressing skill. Now it's about putting those pieces together, figuring out exactly where his spots are, and getting the game to 'slow down,'" Finkelstein said.
On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine pegs the Trojans as the favorites to land Collins and gives them a 47.3 percent chance of landing the California native.
Collins isn't the only top recruit from California that the Trojans are interested in. The 2026 recruiting cycle is loaded with in-state talent. In fact, five of the top 10 players in the 247Sports rankings hail from the Golden State.
USC has been seen as a heavy contender for five-star guard Jason Crowe Jr. He is the No. 3 combo guard and No. 5 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings. but as of recent it seems Missouri has become the team to beat in his recruitment as it comes to a close with his commitment set for July 18. The Tigers were on the receiving end of a Crystal Ball prediction from Travis Branham of 247Sports on July 8.
In addition to Crowe and Collins, the Trojans have been in pursuit of another five-star recruit from California, forward Tajh Ariza. The No. 2 small forward and No. 8 player in the country according to 247Sports, USC has been in the mix for quite some time for Ariza, the son of former NBA player Trevor Ariza.