USC Basketball: Bronny James Cites 3 Major Contemporary NBA Guard Inspirations
During NBA Combine activities in Chicago this month, one-and-done USC Trojans reserve combo guard Bronny James cited three defense-first NBA guards as the top inspirations he was hoping to emulate at the pro level, per ESPN:
"Guys like Davion Mitchell, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, just to name a few," James offered. "They're guys that excel in their role and get good money and get good playing time from it, 'cause they are locked into that role and know what they're supposed to do."
Mitchell's offense hasn't quite been there, but he's been a key reserve for a scrappy Sacramento Kings squad over the past two seasons. Holiday and White, meanwhile, were each named to the 2024 NBA All-Defensive Second Team last week. Their 64-win Boston Celtics just punched a ticket to the NBA Finals by sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday.
James is emerging from a frustrating freshman season for the Cardinal and Gold. A four-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth (a known developmental ground for young basketball talent), the 6-foot-4 combo guard suffered a cardiac arrest that cost him the first month of his NCAA playing career. When he did come back, his shooting stalled out, and his much-ballyhooed defense didn't quite translate at the collegiate level just yet. James averaged 4.8 points on .366/.267/.676 shooting splits, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.8 steals in 25 games for the 2023-24 season (six starts). USC went just 15-18 and missed the NCAA Tournament. Now, thanks in part to James' famous lineage (he's the son of Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James), he is expected to be selected at least in the second round of next month's 2024 NBA Draft.
