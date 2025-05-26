Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley Headlines All-NBA Defensive Team: Superstar In Making?
The Cleveland Cavaliers had one of their best seasons in recent memory this year, finishing with a 64-18 record and entering the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. It's been a dramatic rebuild in the last few seasons for a franchise that was searching for an identity after the departure of Lebron James in 2018.
Leading the way for Cleveland is former USC Trojans star forward, Evan Mobley, the recently named NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Mobley averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 0.9 steals this season, anchoring the Cavaliers' defense all season long. He was selected to the All-NBA Second Team as well as the All-NBA Defensive Team for his efforts.
Despite ending the regular season as the best team in the East, Cleveland fell short in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Indiana Pacers in five games. With their breakout this season came Mobley's best season as a pro. He finished with career-highs in points averaged and games players.
Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com said Cleveland's president of basketball operations, Koby Altman, believes that Mobley is a true franchise centerpiece moving forward into next season and beyond for the Cavs.
“Koby Altman was talking about, we need Evan [Mobley] to be our best player,” Fedor said. “And look, people inside this organization have been saying that for two years now that if they’re going to hang another championship banner, it’s not because of Darius Garland. It’s not because of Donovan Mitchell. It’s because Evan is the one that helps them do that.”
Mobley, who was the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of USC, has become one of the most reliable forwards in the league, providing another reliable option in an offense that includes guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.
After their playoff series loss to the Pacers, Altman himself said that the franchise is dictated by the play of Mobley, not Mitchell or Garland who are the team's two highest leading scorers.
"We're going to go as a franchise as Evan is going to go. And we've had that conversation with Evan," Altman said. "And we're going to see some internal growth there, and we think we have one of the best big men in the game in Evan Mobley."
Mobley has taken the next step in his development and is only trending upward. The addition of Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen has shown Cleveland's commitment to surrounding Mobley with some of the best talent that they could acquire.
The Cavs will undoubtedly have to make some moves surrounding their roster this offseason, particularly with the rotation depth, but with a foundational piece such as Mobley, it makes life a whole lot easier for the organization's front office.