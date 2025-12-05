USC's Latest Transfer Portal Entry Shows Trojans' Roster Strategy

USC redshirt freshman offensive lineman Makai Saina plans to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens in January, ending a two-year run in Los Angeles without an appearance. The former four-star signee announced his intentions on social media, thanking the program and expressing excitement about finding an opportunity where he can “grow and contribute to something great.”

Limited Availability and a Crowded Depth Chart Drove the Decision

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Saina arrived at USC in the 2024 recruiting class as a highly regarded interior line prospect from Texas. He measured at 6-4, 310 with enough athletic versatility to potentially play all five offensive line positions. But injuries defined his time with the Trojans from the moment he stepped on campus.

His freshman season became a full redshirt year while he worked to add weight and recover physically. Even after entering 2025 healthier and more physically ready, he continued to miss stretches of practice due to lingering issues. As a result, he finished his USC tenure without a single career snap and was rarely dressed on game days.

USC has aggressively rebuilt the trenches through recruiting, stacking the depth chart with young linemen who are expected to compete early. The Trojans signed four offensive linemen in the 2025 class and just added seven more on Wednesday as part of the 2026 haul. With that level of incoming talent, older signees without playing time were always going to face uphill battles for future reps.

Saina’s departure is not surprising. It follows a trend of roster movement heading into the winter window, joining edge defender Gus Cordova, running back Bryan Jackson, cornerback Braylon Conley and wide receiver DJ Jordan as players expected to enter the portal in January.

USC’s Incoming Offensive Line Group Raises the Bar

(#44) Keenyi Pepe, OL, 6'7, 330 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 offensive line class signals why competition will only intensify. It is headlined by five-star tackle Keenyi Pepe from IMG Academy, one of the top linemen in the country and a potential instant contributor. Four-stars Esun Tafa and Vlad Dyakonov add proven high school production and physical upside. IMG teammate Breck Kolojay and three-stars Kannon Smith, Chase Deniz and John Fifita round out a group built to reshape the unit’s long-term profile.

That level of investment is deliberate. USC saw its offensive line become a stabilizing force this season, protecting quarterback Jayden Maiava at a top conference level. Maiava was sacked only 14 times, the second-lowest total of any quarterback in the top ten of Big Ten passing yards, trailing only Oregon’s Dante Moore, who was sacked 12 times.

With seniors DJ Wingfield and J’Onre Reed potentially moving on, the Trojans will rely heavily on returning pieces such as Kaylon Miller, Elijah Paige and Kilian O’Connor along the offensive line. Both Paige and O'Connor dealt with injuries that cut their 2025 seasons short, but they are expected to be key figures if healthy in 2026. Their return gives USC an experienced backbone while the incoming class brings immediate depth and developmental upside.

Saina’s exit underscores a reality of modern roster construction: if players cannot stay healthy or claim reps early, especially in talent-rich position groups, the window to break through narrows quickly. USC’s staff has prioritized recruiting elite offensive linemen in consecutive cycles, and that influx made Saina’s situation even more challenging.

For USC, the move reinforces a broader reset across the roster as the program continues stacking young linemen who fit the long-term vision. With a top-tier 2026 group arriving, the competition in the trenches will only sharpen.