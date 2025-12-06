How Five-Star Recruit Mark Bowman Can Make Immediate Impact for USC's Lincoln Riley

The No. 16 USC Trojans have officially secured the No. 1 2026 recruiting class, filled with some of the nations top recruits both locally and across the country.

One of the more renowned signees in the 2026 class is local talent Mark Bowman, a five-star tight end from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Now that tight end Lake McRee is out of eligibility, Bowman will be the perfect addition into the Trojans offense.

On top of coach Lincoln Riley’s elite offensive mind, Bowman brings a strong skillset to fit into the scheme, one that could pair very well in their air raid offense.

High Praise for Mark Bowman Brings Strong Skillset to USC Offense

The 6-foot-5, 225 pound tight end from Southern California has been committed to the Trojans since May, and has since put up promising numbers through his final high school season before signing at USC.

Analysts have taken notice to what Bowman brings to the table, and for Jake Butt, Big Ten Network analyst, Bowman is the real deal, and reminds him of a current star tight end in the NFL.

“He’s the definition of college ready. Dominant blocker, three-level receiving threat, fluid route runner, ability with contest catches and the score from anywhere on the field, I believe he has Brock Bowers level of potential. He’s the total package,” Butt said on the Big Ten Network.

🗣️ 2x @bigten tight end of the year @Jbooty88 on @uscfb TE commit Mark Bowman pic.twitter.com/mEJr5MST0X — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 3, 2025

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers was one of the highest regarded draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. His 6-foot-4 frame and athleticism gave him the space to be a difference maker with the Georgia Bulldogs under coach Kirby Smart, and won two national championships during his time in Athens.

Bowman’s third season at Mater Dei was a special one, marking his final season as he chose to forgo his senior year and begin his collegiate freshman year starting in the spring of 2026. This season for the Monarchs, Bowman finished with 31 receptions for 370 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he recorded one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Rivals reporter Greg Biggins also gave the tight end high praise, calling Bowman one of the most talented in his 30 years of covering college football recruiting.

“One of the most gifted TE prospects I've seen in my 30 years, elite route runner, hands and a dominant run blocker on a prototype 6-4, 230 pound frame, would have played at USC this year,” Biggins posted on X.

Bowman And Mater Dei Teammates Revive Southern California Recruiting At USC

Bowman joins three of his high school teammates that will rep the Cardinal and Gold next season. Coming to South Central is five-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon Wyatt, four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and four-star linebacker Shaun Scott.

“This class is a very tight-knit group. We’re going to go through everything together, the highs and the lows… The relationships that we have with each other are going to hold us together and take us to the top,” Bowman said on Wednesday night at USC’s Hollywood signing event.

The Trojans officially signed 35 signees as of Wednesday's National Signing Day, making it one of the larger classes in this year's cycle. Among the star-studded recruiting class, Bowman is bound to be one of the Trojans immediate impact players next season.

