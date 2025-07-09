Cooper Flagg vs. Bronny James NBA Summer League Tickets Soar: Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Las Vegas Summer League for the Los Angeles Lakers takes place on July 10 at 5 p.m. PT. Lakers guard Bronny James is preparing for his second season in the NBA. James and the Lakers player will face 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks in a big matchup.
This is a highly anticipated event with two big names set to face each other. The former USC Trojans guard is ready to take a big step in year two and live up to the James name. The former Duke Blue Devils small forward was one of the best players in college basketball last season, and there is excitement surrounding the No. 1 pick.
With the high anticipation, the ticket prices are not cheap and are selling quickly. According to Vivid Seats, the average ticket price for the matchup is $223, as of two days before the game. The most expensive ticket is $3,073 for the Michelob Ultra Courtside Deck, while the cheapest is $85. Tickets sold quickly, as fewer than one percent are available on Vivid Seats.
The matchup to watch James and Flagg is the highest for the Las Vegas Summer League since 2023, when Victor Wembanyama made his debut with the San Antonio Spurs. While James has made his summer debut for the Lakers, this will be Flagg's first game with Dallas.
James had a rocky rookie season with the Lakers and dealt with much outside noise and pressure. While in the G League, he started in all 11 games and played well. In the NBA, he had a less consistent level of play, and some games were better than others. James is looking to take a step forward this season, and the first step was during the California Classic.
James missed the first game against the Golden State Warriors, making his debut against the Miami Heat. James came out strong, and the crowd attending the game was excited to watch the former Trojans guard play. James played 11 minutes, finishing the game with 10 points and two rebounds. He went 3-for-7 on field goals and 2-for-5 on three-point shots.
The California Classic concluded on Tuesday when the Lakers faced the Spurs. It was a rough night for James, as he scored two points, shooting 1-for-5 from the field, and had three turnovers in 15 minutes of play.
Ahead of the California Classic, James spoke about his excitement entering year two, highlighting being ready to step up for his team.
“Yeah, it’s definitely some more excitement than nervousness, for sure,” James told the LA Times. “I’m just ready to go out there and play and be better than I was the last time I was playing. Just having the mindset of being ready to play and ready for whatever’s thrown at me, no matter the role, what I gotta do on defense, offense, everything. Being a good teammate for my new summer league team.”
“I feel like this year, I’ll be able to go out and play freely and know what I’m gonna go out and do for me and my teammates,” James continued.
James vs. Flagg will be a matchup to watch as two young players look to prove themselves in the NBA and prepare for the regular season. Both will be players with high media attention throughout the season, and the anticipation surrounding the young players is already there.