Los Angeles Lakers Stun Spurs in Late Comeback Win Despite Bronny James' Struggles
SAN FRANCISCO- The Los Angeles Lakers and guard Bronny James finished up the California Classic against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night at Chase Center. This was the final tune up for the Lakers and the former USC Trojans guard before they get ready to head to Las Vegas for their game against the Dallas Mavericks.
In a dramatic fourth quarter comeback, the Lakers beat the Spurs 89-88. It was a tough night for Bronny, as he had 2 points, shot 1/5 from the field, and had three turnovers in 15 minutes of play.
It was a three-man wrecking crew for the Lakers as Dalton Knecht, Darius Bazley, and Cole Swider combined for 67 of the Lakers 89 points. Knecht caught fire in the fourth quarter and scored 15 points in the final six minutes including three three-pointers. He finished with 25 points and eight rebounds.
Darius Bazley was all over the glass, including on the game-winning putback slam dunk off of a Knecht miss with 13 seconds remaining. Bazley had 27 points and 13 rebounds.
The Spurs were led by David Jones-Garcia, who dropped 25 points on 9/14 shooting.
Below Are Live Updates
Fourth Quarter
End of Game, Lakers 89, Spurs 88: Lakers defense swarms Omari Moore, forcing a contest fadeaway. Lakers win.
13.3, Lakers 89, Spurs 88: Behind Knecht's fourth quarter shooting and a Bazley putback dunk with 13 seconds, the Lakers take the lead with 13 seconds left.
2:14, Spurs 83, Lakers 80: A Knecht flurry. Back-to-back threes and it's a one possession game. Spurs call timeout.
2:58, Spurs 83, Lakers 74: Lakers pressing to get the Spurs to speed up. Darius Bazley, Dalton Knecht, and Cole Swider have been the Lakers offense tonight and all all three on the court together to close this one out.
5:32, Spurs 78, Lakers 69: Bronny out for start of fourth. Lakers cut the lead down to seven, but back to back triples from the Spurs halts the momentum. Spurs ball coming out of the break up nine.
Third Quarter
End of Third, Spurs 68, Lakers 57: Bronny back in for final two minutes of the quarter. but doesn't touch the ball much if at all. Agbo hits another corner three for the Spurs to push the lead back to 11 heading into the fourth quarter.
2:21, Spurs 65, Lakers 51: Another former Trojan, Chibuzo Agbo gets his first bucket to go for the Spurs on the night with a corner three-pointer. Swider and Bazley have combined for 31 of the Lakers 51 points.
5:24, Spurs 56, Lakers 49: Bronny has rough 2.5 minute stint to start third before being subbed out. A turnover, blocking foul near half-court, and airball on an open corner three.
Second Quarter
End of Second, Spurs 47, Lakers 42: Cole Swider gets tough buckets to fall in the midrange. Bronny with first points of the night on a lefty layup. Balanced Spurs attack between Jones-Garcia, Riley Minix, and Osayi Osifo gives them the slight edge at halftime.
2:56, Spurs 41, Lakers 36: Bronny checking back into the game. David Jones-Garcia leading the Spurs with 12 points in 10 minutes.
5:32, Spurs 34, Lakers 33: Bronny starts out the quarter with a steal off inbound. Took just one shoot in this stretch and missed it at the top of the key for three. Before checking out at six minute mark, Bronny threw some nice passes that led to open shots for teammates, but they did not fall. Won't show up in box score, but really good decision making.
First Quarter
End of First, Spurs 25, Lakers 22: Bronny out for final five minutes. Darius Bazley carries Lakers offense with free throws, a putback dunk, and a three-pointer.
5:37, Lakers 12, Spurs 10: Bronny turnover going up for a layup then missed a contested right handed layup. Knecht has seven of the Lakers 12 points.
8:47, Lakers 4, Spurs 2: Dalton Knecht with a putback and fastbreak dunk to give the Lakers a 4-2 lead. Spurs call timeout.
Lakers Set for Thursday Showdown vs. Dallas Mavericks, Cooper Flagg
Following Tuesday’s contest vs. the Spurs, the Lakers will now travel to Las Vegas in preparation for their Thursday game against the Dallas Mavericks. This is a highly anticipated matchup as it will be the first Summer League game for Dallas Mavericks rookie forward Cooper Flagg.
Flagg was selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Mavericks after a sensational freshman season for the Duke Blue Devils.
In addition to Thursday's game against Dallas, the Lakers also have at least three other games scheduled in Las Vegas; July 12 vs. the New Orleans Pelicans, July 14 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, and July 17 vs. the Boston Celtics. Following these games, the Lakers will then be placed in either the championship bracket or consolation bracket.