Elite Four-Star Forward Recruit Visiting USC Trojans, Eric Musselman

The USC Trojans and coach Eric Musselman are fresh off acquiring one of their best recruiting classes in recent memory and look to continue that trend heading into the 2027 cycle. The Trojans could be on the right track to success as one of their top targets for their 2027 recruiting class, four-star forward Malachi Jordan, recently added three visits, and USC is one of them.

In addition to the Trojans, Jordan is set to visit the Vanderbilt Commodores, the UConn Huskies, the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Tennessee Volunteers. All four of those teams that the Trojans will be competing with to land Jordan made the NCAA Tournament last season and won a game. Jordan will make an official visit to the Trojans on Sept. 4.

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-7, 225-pound forward from Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is rated as the No. 17 overall player nationally and the No. 5 forward, per 247Sports. In the aftermath of the commitment of three McDonald's All-Americans to their 2026 recruiting class, adding one of the top players in the 2027 recruiting class would be considered another major win for Musselman as he continues to rebuild the Trojans' men’s basketball program and attempt to get them back to the tournament entering his third season.

USC Trojans 2026 Recruiting Class

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Christian Collins (11) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans 2026 recruiting class has put USC in a great position entering its third season under Musselman. Following a 2025-26 college basketball season that featured a strong start for the Trojans that fell apart midway through the year, Trojan fans are hopeful that the addition of three talented recruits in the 2026 class can help USC remain consistent throughout.

The three McDonald's All-Americans set to arrive in the Trojans 2026 recruiting class include five-star forward Christian Collins, four-star forward Adonis Ratliff, and four-star center Darius Ratliff. Their development throughout the season will help the Trojans earn a spot in the tournament for the first time in four years and could potentially set up a deep run in March.

The Trojans 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 10 overall and is fourth in the Big Ten, per 247Sports, behind the defending national champions, the Michigan Wolverines (No. 4), Michigan State Spartans (No. 6), Illinois Fighting Illini (No. 7), and Purdue Boilermakers (No. 9).

Impact Malachi Jordan Can Bring to Trojans

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman gestures to his team against the Washington Huskies during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Jordan arrives in Los Angeles as a top recruit in the Trojans 2027 recruiting class, he has the potential to be a star forward. The trio of Collins and the Ratliff brothers could still be with the Trojans, while star guards Alijah Arenas and Rodney Rice are expected to be off to the NBA.

The four players, if Jordan chooses the Trojans, are the future of USC basketball under Musselman and will play a role in helping the program make a deep run in March. Landing Jordan, however, won’t be easy, especially over a team like the UConn Huskies, who are considered a college basketball blue blood. Alabama and Tennessee have also seen recent success in March, while Vanderbilt is an up-and-coming program led by coach Mark Byington.

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