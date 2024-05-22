All Trojans

USC Basketball: Eric Musselman Offers Highest-Rated Prospect in 2025 Class

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman works the referees against South Carolina during their second round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 14, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA
AJ Dybantsa, a five-star junior guard out of Prolific Prep in Napa Valley and the current No. 1 prospect in his draft class, has announced via his official X account that the USC Trojans tendered him an offer to commit to the Cardinal and Gold in the future:

"After speaking to Coach Musselman, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Southern California! Go Trojans❤️💛," Dybantsa writes.

Musselman and USC are both looking for fresh starts. Musselman's Arkansas Razorbacks finished with a 16-17 record in 2023-24, missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time during Musselman's tenure. The Trojans, meanwhile, went 15-18, also missing the Big Dance during Andy Enfield's last season.

Dybantsa first visited the Trojans last October, during the team's Andy Enfield swan song season. The 6-foot-9 guard's ability to score in transition and on drives is particularly appreciated.

"They said that if I go there that I will low-key run the show. I can be the one-guard, two-guard... I can run the team," Dybantsa said following that initial visit, per Sahil of Sportskeeda.

Musselman's old team, now coached by ex-Kentucky leader John Calipari, has naturally offered Dybantsa already, too — as have LSU, Auburn, North Carolina, Michigan, the Cal Golden Bears, Florida State, Kansas, Baylor, Duke and Oregon.

