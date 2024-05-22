USC Basketball: Eric Musselman Offers Highest-Rated Prospect in 2025 Class
AJ Dybantsa, a five-star junior guard out of Prolific Prep in Napa Valley and the current No. 1 prospect in his draft class, has announced via his official X account that the USC Trojans tendered him an offer to commit to the Cardinal and Gold in the future:
"After speaking to Coach Musselman, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Southern California! Go Trojans❤️💛," Dybantsa writes.
Musselman and USC are both looking for fresh starts. Musselman's Arkansas Razorbacks finished with a 16-17 record in 2023-24, missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time during Musselman's tenure. The Trojans, meanwhile, went 15-18, also missing the Big Dance during Andy Enfield's last season.
Dybantsa first visited the Trojans last October, during the team's Andy Enfield swan song season. The 6-foot-9 guard's ability to score in transition and on drives is particularly appreciated.
"They said that if I go there that I will low-key run the show. I can be the one-guard, two-guard... I can run the team," Dybantsa said following that initial visit, per Sahil of Sportskeeda.
Musselman's old team, now coached by ex-Kentucky leader John Calipari, has naturally offered Dybantsa already, too — as have LSU, Auburn, North Carolina, Michigan, the Cal Golden Bears, Florida State, Kansas, Baylor, Duke and Oregon.
More USC: As NBA Draft Nears, Isaiah Collier Interviews with Late Lottery Team