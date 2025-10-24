What Eric Musselman's Track Record Means for USC Trojans' NCAA Tournament Hopes
The USC Trojans men's basketball team is looking to take a step forward in the Big Ten in its second season under coach Eric Musselman. In Musselman's first season as coach for USC, the Trojans finished with a 17-18 overall record, which included a 7-13 finish in Big Ten play.
Musselman's Success As a Coach In Second Season
Musselman has thrived in his second season at his previous coaching stops with Nevada and Arkansas. Musselman has a combined 53-14 record in his second year with college basketball programs. In his second season at Nevada in 2016-17, the Wolfpack finished with a 28-7 record and made it to the NCAA Tournament, before falling in the Round of 64.
Musselman's second season at Arkansas in 2020-21 featured the Razorbacks making a run to the Elite Eight with a 25-7 overall record.
With Musselman under the helm, USC has the potential to be one of the underrated teams in the Big Ten this season. The Trojans bring in the seventh-best transfer class this offseason, which ranks second in the Big Ten behind the Michigan Wolverines.
USC's Talented Transfer Portal Class
USC's transfer portal class is highlighted by several talented players who are known as excellent defenders. Defense was one of USC's main issues last season in games. An improved defense this season could help Musselman lead the Trojans to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023.
Former Auburn forward Chad Baker-Mazara highlights USC's transfer portal additions. Last season at Auburn, Baker-Mazara averaged 12.3 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. USC also brings in 2024-25 Horizon League Player of the Year Amarion Dickerson from Robert Morris.
MORE: The Nebraska Star That Could Be A Problem for USC’s Run Defense
MORE: USC Fans Will Love The New Mindset From Trojans' Offense
MORE: USC's Five-Star Elbert Hill IV Turning Heads With Explosive Touchdowns
In one season with the Colonials, Dickerson averaged 13.3 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. Robert Morris won the Horizon League, courtesy of Dickerson's contributions, before falling 90-81 to the No. 2 seed Alabama Crimson Tide in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
USC's Transfers Will Help Improve Team's Defense
Other transfer portal additions for the Trojans include forwards Ezra Ausar (Utah), Jaden Brownell (Samford), and Jacob Cofie (Virginia), guards Jordan Marsh (UNC-Asheville), EJ Neal Jr. (Sacramento State), and Rodney Rice (Maryland). USC also brings in center Gabe Dynes from Youngstown State.
Dynes could be an x-factor for USC's defense this season, as he was a talented defender in his two seasons with the Penguins. Cofie has the potential to be one of the best defenders for the Trojans this season, after recording 7.2 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.1 steals last season with Virginia.
USC will open the 2025-26 season at the Galen Center on 6:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 3. The Trojans will open the season with two straight home games, and USC will play its third game of the season against Illinois State in Inglewood, California as part of the Hall of Fame Series.