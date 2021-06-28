Evan Mobley Reveals Which Skill Set Can Translate Immediately to NBA

The former USC hooper shares why he can become valuable at the NBA level.

March Madness and NCAA analyst Andy Katz sat down with NBA draft prospect Evan Mobley during the NBA Draft Combine to discuss his future in the league.

Although the former USC Trojan is already a projected top-three pick, he wanted to prioritize being present at the draft combine to absorb the full draft experience.

"This is only a one time experience that you get, and it's been a great experience so far," Mobley told Katz. "I'm just here to have fun, do interviews or anything I need to do and just enjoy the whole process."

Mobley went on to tell Katz which feature of his game he believes will translate the quickest at the NBA level. "I feel like my defense will immediately translate to the NBA," said Mobley.

Evan's brother Isaiah Mobley also sat down with Katz at the combine, and told the analyst why teams should draft his brother.

"[Evan] is an excellent player. I believe he can help any team in the league that takes him. His potential is tremendous, he is a great person both on and off the floor. They will get a responsible young man, who is only striving for greatness."

Evan Mobley, USC vs Gonzaga [USA TODAY]

Evan Mobley has bounced around the mock draft scene. Some believe he will go No. 1 overall to the Detroit Pistons, while others predict he could land in Houston, Cleveland or even Toronto.

During his time in Southern California, the 7-foot big averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and 2.4 assists per game. He was 57.8 percent shooting from the field, 69.4 percent shooting from the free throw line, and 30 percent shooting from three-point range.

