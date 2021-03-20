How To Watch: March Madness USC vs. Drake

The USC Trojans take on the Drake Bulldogs, Saturday, March 20, at 1:30 p.m. PT, and the winner takes it all. The Bulldogs are riding on some recent momentum after their victory over Wichita State 53-52, which led them to advance further in the NCAA Tournament.

The big dance begins today for USC, as they look to advance past the Round of 64 in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

[READ: USC vs. Drake Game Preview]

- HOW TO WATCH -

Teams: USC Trojans vs. Drake Bulldogs

Seeding: USC No. 6 vs. Drake No. 11

Date: Saturday, March 20, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific

Network: TNT

Streaming: March Madness Live

Broadcasters: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce

Location: Lafayette, Indiana

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

USC Record: 22-7 Overall, 15-5 Conference

Drake Record: 26-4 Overall, 15-3 Conference

Moneyline: DRKE: (+215) | USC: (-260)

Spread: DRKE: +6 (-110) | USC: -6 (-110)

Total: 137.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Fun Fact: The last time these two teams met was March 13, 1975. The Trojans lost to the Bulldogs 80-70.

Drake heads into tomorrows matchup with some momentum on their side after defeating Wichita State 53-52. The Trojans are coming off a recent loss to Colorado in the Pac-12 Tournament. USC made it to the semifinal round but fell to the Buffaloes 72-70 on March 12, 2021.

Sports Illustrated March Madness 2021 Bracket

