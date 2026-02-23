Jazzy Davidson Drawing National Attention With Her Latest Outings

USC freshman star guard Jazzy Davidson is having a phenomenal season for the Trojans. Davidson has shown remarkable leadership for the Trojans this season, leading USC in with an average of 18.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. Most recently, she was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the seventh time of the season.

Despite USC’s six-game winning streak coming to an end with an 88-83 loss to the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, Davidson had a sensational performance for the Trojans, scoring 32 points, six rebounds, four assists, and one block on 11-of-22 shooting from the field.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) greets guard Kennedy Smith (11) during a time out in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Davidson’s impact on the Trojans is unlike any other individual in college basketball this season, as she is the only player in Division I leading her team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. While Davidson is an elite scorer, her defensive talent makes her one of the top stars in college basketball.

The Trojans post a 17-10 overall record and are 9-7 in Big Ten play with two games remaining in the regular season, which includes a road matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions and a home game against one of the best teams in the country, the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at the Galen Center.

How Jazzy Davidson Has Had Massive Impact For USC Trojans

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Heading into the final two games of the regular season and into the Big Ten tournament, Davidson’s performance will play a pivotal role in what seed the Trojans receive in the NCAA Tournament and their ability to make a run, a goal they set to begin the season. According to ESPN's Charlie Creme's Women's Bracketology, the Trojans are currently the No. 7 seed in the Fort Worth Region.

With the injury of star guard JuJu Watkins, who’s out for the season with a torn ACL, Davidson’s emergence is one of the many reasons why USC can still achieve the goals that they set out to accomplish at the beginning of the season.

On defense this season, Davidson is averaging 2.2 blocks per game and 2.0 steals for the Trojans. Her stout defense could be the key to the Trojans making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Davidson's Comparison With JuJu Watkins

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans basketball player JuJu Watkins was on hand as she was named the tunnel captain the the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Davidson has followed in the footsteps of Watkins in the Trojans backcourt, and entering next season, the two have the opportunity to be one of the best duos in college basketball. Davidson’s performance during her freshman season stacks up well compared to that of Watkins.

In Watkins’ freshman season with the Trojans, she averaged 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Similar to Davidson, Watkins is also a dominant defender, as during her freshman season she averaged 2.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. These numbers helped her earn Big Ten Freshman of the Year and be named a consensus All-American, an achievement that Davidson could very well achieve herself this season.

Davidson looks to continue to maintain her dominance this season as the Trojans face the Penn State Nittany Lions on the road on Wednesday, Feb. 25. The tip-off between the Trojans and Nittany Lions is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT at Rec Hall, with the game broadcast on Big Ten Plus.

