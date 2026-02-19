USC's Jazzy Davidson Earns Recognition With Magazine Cover
In this story:
USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson is the most recent cover athlete for “Slam U.” The freshman phenom has gained national recognition for her incredible play this season.
Jazzy Davidson on Slam U Cover
Check out Jazzy Davidson’s Slam cover below.
Davidson was a five-star recruit and the top rated player in USC’s 2025 recruiting class. She has lived up to the hype and then some. Davidson leads USC in scoring (17.2 points per game), assists (4.4 per game), rebounds (6.3 per game), and blocks (2.2 per game).
She has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week six times already this season and the USBWA Freshman of the Week in the country three times. The Trojans are currently on a five-game winning streak, in large part because of Davidson’s play.
During this five-game stretch, Davidson has averaged 21.8 points, 6.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game.
MORE: USC Fans Will Love Makai Lemon's Player Comparison Before the NFL Draft
MORE: What Lincoln Riley Said About New USC Defensive Tackles Coach Skyler Jones
MORE: The Biggest Question USC Faces at Running Back
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
USC's NCAA Tournament Standing
USC currently has an overall record of 16-9 this season and a mark of 8-6 in Big Ten conference play. Even with nine losses, USC is still comfortably in the NCAA Tournament field. Being in such a strong conference like the Big Ten has been a big reason for that. Seven teams in the conference are currently ranked in the AP Top 25.
2. UCLA Bruins
6. Michigan Wolverines
10. Ohio State Buckeyes
13. Iowa Hawkeyes
14. Maryland Terrapins
18. Michigan State Spartans
23. Minnesota Golden Gophers
According to ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme, USC is slated as a No. 8 seed in the tournament. In Creme’s projection, the Trojans would face the No. 9 seeded Villanova Wildcats in the first round. The No. 1 seed in this region is the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Trojans Missing JuJu Watkins
This seeding is much lower than where USC was in the 2024 and 2025 NCAA Tournaments’. The Trojans were a No. 1 seed in both of those tournaments and made it all the way to the Elite Eight before getting knocked out by the UConn Huskies.
The most obvious factor contributing to this seeding drop off is the absence of star guard JuJu Watkins. Watkins, another Trojan who has been on the cover of “Slam” (see below), was named the AP Player of the Year and John Wooden Award winner last season as a sophomore for USC.
Watkins averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game for the Trojans in 2024-25. Unfortunately for her and her team, Watkins suffered a torn ACL in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, ending her season.
In the offseason, it was announced that Watkins would also miss 2025-26 while she rehabs back from this injury. It has left a big void that the Trojans have not been able to completely fill. With Watkins back next year, the Trojans could have arguably the best backcourt in the country with her and Davidson.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1