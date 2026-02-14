Freshman Star Jazzy Davidson Turning Heads Nationwide Amidst USC Winning Streak

Coming into the season, USC Trojans freshman guard Jazzy Davidson had lofty expectations placed on her after being tabbed as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle.

She proved worthy of the billing early in the season but the Oregon native has flipped another switch during the Trojans five-game winning streak.

Jazzy Davidson’s Meteoric Rise Charges USC

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) dribbles the ball against the NC State Wolfpack during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

USC’s slump at the turn of the new year that saw them lose six of seven games appears to be behind them and the elevation of Davidson has played a massive role in the Trojans turnaround.

Fresh off of stuffing the stat sheet against Illinois on Sunday, Feb. 8, where she scored a career-high 27 points and added eight rebounds and eight assists, Davidson recorded 24 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in the Trojans' 79-73 win over Indiana Thursday night. She played all 40 minutes during those two games.

During the Trojans win streak, the Trojans freshman has recorded four 20-point performances, which includes one in an upset win over then-No. 8 Iowa.

She is a complete player at both ends of the floor. Davidson is averaging (21.8) points, (6.0) rebounds, (6.0) assists, (2.2) steals, and (1.2) blocks. She also leads the Trojans in all five categories this season.

“You talk about overdelivering,” said USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb. “To be a freshman and carry the load for us and continue to grow, the numbers are really showing it … she’s just capable of doing almost anything on a basketball court.”

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Davidson has proven to be no ordinary freshman because she no longer feels like a freshman. USC will go as far as Davidson takes them down the stretch.

“She’s unique,” Gottlieb said. “I know there are several good freshmen in the country. We know how good she is. We see it every day, and we think there’s no one better.”

Kennedy Smith's Versatility Sparks Trojans

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Kennedy Smith (11) brings the ball down court against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Another big reason for the Trojans turnaround is the versatility of sophomore guard Kennedy Smith, whose impact is being felt on both ends of the floor.

Smith has given USC another reliable and efficient scorer, averaging 15 points during this five-game winning streak. She snagged a career-high 11 rebounds in the Trojans win over Northwestern on Feb. 8.

A defensive savant, Smith has nine blocks and five steals of the last two games and is staking her case to be the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Southern Cal is rolling at the right time as March quickly approaches. They have four games remaining, including pivotal matchups against No. 8 Ohio State and No. 2 UCLA.

“We’re in position to do all the things we set out to do,” Gottlieb said. “We’re as good and set up as any team outside of maybe the top group to get a great seed.”

