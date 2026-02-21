Jazzy Davidson's Injury Scare Reveals Her Dominance

USC Trojans freshman Jazzy Davidson had an injury scare on Thursday night against the Wisconsin Badgers, but after the game, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb assured everyone that Davidson is good to go.

Davidson had to be carried into the locker room as USC beat Wisconsin 66-59. Before exiting the game, Davidson continued to carry the offense of the Trojans, leading the team with 24 points.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

What Lindsay Gottlieb Said About Jazzy Davidson's Injury

"Based on the 30 texts I've gotten, from the game 'til now, Jazzy's OK. I believe it was cramps," Gottlieb said at her postgame press conference.

Davidson finished the game with a team-high 24 points, six assists, and four steals. She also added five rebounds and three blocks, continuing to prove herself as a two-way star for the Trojans.

"Really great defensive effort by our whole team. I thought we were super locked in, especially when shots weren't falling," Gottlieb continued.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb shouts a play against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The reaction to Davidson's injury scare proves her worth. Her exit from the game against Wisconsin drew national attention, and Trojans fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief thanks to Gottlieb's update. Davidson has dealt with cramping issues in previous games as the true freshmen adjusts to leading a Big Ten team.

"Recovery is everything. We have a great trainer here, so just making sure that I go to recovery, I get the treatment that I need. Hydration has been huge for me this year, and just eating enough to maintain my weight, try to put more weight on," Davidson said after the win.

MORE: USC Fans Will Love Makai Lemon's Player Comparison Before the NFL Draft

MORE: What Lincoln Riley Said About New USC Defensive Tackles Coach Skyler Jones

MORE: The Biggest Question USC Faces at Running Back

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Jazzy Davidson Leaving Her Mark in JuJu Watkins' Absence

On the season, Davidson currently leads USC with an average of 17.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. Trojans superstar JuJu Watkins won the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year award before a torn ACL has caused her to miss the entire 2025-26 season, but Davidson has filled in more than admirably.

The field for Freshman of the Year is crowded, but Davidson is considered among the top freshmen in women's college basketball.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) shoots a basket as she is defended by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Teagan Mallegni (55) and guard Ava Heiden (5) in the first half at Galen Center. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The potential duo of Davidson and a healthy Watkins, expected to return for the 2026-27 season, would give USC one of the backcourts in the country. USC was a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, and Davidson is willing the Trojans there for the current season. While Gottlieb and her team currently sit outside of the AP Top 25 Poll, USC's women's basketball has won six games in a row to improve to a 17-9 record.

The Trojans have three more games in the regular season, matchups at Ohio State, at Penn State, and at home against UCLA, before the Big Ten Conference Tournament. If USC can continue its momentum, who knows how much noise Davidson and the Trojans can make in March Madness.