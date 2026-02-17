The Biggest Question USC Faces at Running Back

Waymond Jordan was an instant star for the USC Trojans last season, making the jump from the junior college ranks to major college football. However, an ankle injury in early October ended his season.

In Jordan’s absence, King Miller, who began the season as a fourth-string walk-on, emerged as one of the top running backs in the Big Ten and kept the USC run game rolling the second half of the year.

New-Look Running Back Room

Former Escambia running back, and top junior college recruit, Waymond Jordan Jr. signed with the University of Southern California during a ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2024. | Ben Grieco/bgrieco@gannett.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordan and Miller both return in 2026, giving the Trojans a two-headed monster in the backfield. But their return caused them to lose three running backs to the transfer portal.

Southern Cal saw their depth at the position tested last season with a slew of injuries, and ideally USC would want to avoid running into a similar situation next season. But they have to be prepared, which begs the question, do the Trojans have enough depth at running back?

Wormley was one of three freshmen tailbacks that played last season but Harry Dalton and James Johnson hit the portal. Bryan Jackson was the third USC running back to jump in the portal.

Wormley spent all of spring practice and fall camp rehabbing from a season-ending knee injury he suffered midway through his senior season in high school.

He saw action in three games at the end of the year and finished the season with five carries for 18 yards and added two receptions for 26 yards. It was brief but he showed the ability to be a natural pass catcher out of the backfield.

The good news is he gained some valuable snaps during his freshman season. This is also his first offseason with the program where he is healthy and can go through winter workouts and into spring practice and then summer workouts, all of which can have a dramatic impact on his development heading into 2026.

Redeaux burst onto the scene as a freshman at nearby Oaks Christian (Calif.). The No. 5 rated running back and top 100 overall recruit, per the 247Sports Rankings, was highly coveted across the country but chose to stay in Southern California.

Redeaux is dynamic runner with excellent lateral agility and quickness. The local product has great blend of speed and power. He's strong in his lower body and has great contact balance and the burst to outrun defenders.

Running back Deshonne Redeaux finds an opening during the first quarter of Oaks Christian's 35-0 Marmonte League win over St. Bonaventure Friday night at Redell Field. | JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But his receiving skills out of the backfield separate him. Redeaux is a smooth route runner that is comfortable coming out of the backfield or flexing out wide. He runs with great route tempo and has natural hands. He drew rave reviews during the Navy All-American Bowl practice for his pass catching ability.

Shahn Alston was also the No. 9 rated back in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound back is a downhill runner with his linebacker background but has shown good speed to run away from defenders in the open field.

Alston caught 40 passes during his senior season at Harvey (Ohio). If both of the Trojans four-star running backs can hold up in pass protection, they have the ability to be three-down backs and can compete with Wormley for the No. 3 spot.

Overall, it’s a very inexperienced group behind Jordan and Miller which make this spring that much more important for their development.

Dynamic Duo in USC Backfield

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins linebacker Isaiah Chisom (32) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jordan and Miller give USC one of the better one-two punches in college football. And with all five starters returning on the offense, Southern Cal should have a run game that can beat down on its opponents and take some pressure off of quarterback Jayden Maiava.

USC coach Lincoln Riley is known for his development of quarterbacks, but his most successful offenses have been the ones that can run the football at a high level.

