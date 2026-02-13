Lindsay Gottlieb Speaks Candidly After USC Extends Win Streak to Five Games

The USC Trojans women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to five games with a 79-73 win over the Indiana Hoosiers at the Galen Center on Thursday night. The Trojans were once again led by star freshman guard Jazzy Davidson, who scored 24 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks on 8-of-17 shooting from the field.

USC guards Kara Dunn and Kennedy Smith played a critical role in the Trojans' win over the Hoosiers, combining for 31 points. With the win, the Trojans improve to 16-9 on the season and are now 8-6 in the Big Ten.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The momentum that the Trojans have had over the last five games has been huge for their chances of making the NCAA Tournament, as the group is in great shape to earn a spot in the field with four games remaining in the regular season.

With still work to be done for the Trojans, here’s what USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said following the win over the Hoosiers.

What Lindsay Gottlieb Said

Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Tournament game against the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

On Indiana's Performance and Trojans Fight:

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb on the bench in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I want to credit Indiana, to come out here and not have the conference’s leading scorer, and to come out and play the way they did. Coach Terry’s a great coach. Their kids played their tails off. They obviously had us on their heels initially, but I’m proud of the way we competed,” Gottlieb said

“I’m proud of our fight and proud that we got to the free throw line and we’re kind of tough where we needed to be when shots weren’t falling and just the growth we see in the team and our confidence to get it done, even if it’s not always the prettiest, is something that we’re proud of and we’ll take the bye weekend and get better,” Gottlieb continued.

MORE: The One USC Coaching Change With Bigger Impact Than Anyone Predicted

MORE: Lincoln Riley Just Spoke Honestly About the Big Ten And SEC

MORE: Jayden Maiava Faces a New Challenger in California’s Quarterback Race

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

How USC's Winning Streak Started:

“We knew there was a lot going on, we had to focus on getting better, make no excuses, and take no shortcuts. I thought you don’t all of a sudden win games. You do the right things and then you start playing better. I thought we took accountability, fought to get better. We’ve gotten people in rhythm together. I’ve always thought the growth, the potential of this team would be really big. I think we’re clicking now because of the way we handled a losing streak,” Gottlieb said

“The chances in front of us to play our best basketball, and I think we’re in a position to do all the things we set out to do. We’re as good and set up as any team outside of maybe the top group to get a great seed and all those things, and we just want to keep getting better and commit to the process that’s gotten us now on a winning streak,” Gottlieb continued

JuJu Watkins' Growth:

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans basketball player JuJu Watkins was on hand as she was named the tunnel captain the the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“The growth in her has been phenomenal, and I do think there will be a time where she looks back and says, ‘Well, you know, no one wants an injury, but look at how much I’ve grown.’ And for our team, the way that it’s put us in positions to grow and be about all the right things this year,” Gottlieb said.

Jazzy Davidson's Impact and Leadership:

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Vivian Iwuchukwu (0), guard Jazzy Davidson (9) and guard Kara Dunn (25) celebrate after a basket in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“She makes ridiculous stats look fairly ordinary for her, and they’re not ordinary. Her impact on both ends of the floor, to be a freshman and carry the load that she carries for us, and continue to grow. The numbers are really showing it, but we’ve seen for a long time that she’s just capable of doing almost anything on a basketball court,” Gottlieb said.

Recommended Articles