What Lincoln Riley Said About New USC Defensive Tackles Coach Skyler Jones

The USC Trojans have promoted defensive analyst Skyler Jones to be their next defensive tackles coach, the program announced. USC coach Lincoln Riley gave his reasoning for what went into this decision.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Skyler Jones has been on Riley’s staff at USC since 2024. He started out as a defensive analyst under former USC co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Eric Henderson. Before Jones was at USC, he was a defensive analyst for the Oregon Ducks. Prior to that, he worked with Henderson on the Los Angeles Rams coaching staff.

Earlier this offseason, Henderson was hired to be the Washington Commanders defensive line coach. Jones is thought of very highly by his peers, including Riley.

“We are thrilled for Skyler,” Riley said to the media after Jones’s promotion to defensive tackles coach. “He has earned this opportunity by consistently developing high-level performers, building meaningful relationships with our players, and demonstrating his commitment to the standard of excellence we expect in our program. He will continue to enhance our defensive line and elevate the talent in the room.”

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Arguably the most intriguing player on the Trojans defensive line heading into the 2026 season is defensive end Jahkeem Stewart. Stewart was a four-star recruit and signed with USC as one of the highest rated members of their incoming 2025 recruiting class. He showed promise as a freshman.

In 2025, Stewart had 18 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery. However, Stewart did not end the season healthy as he missed the Alamo Bowl due to a stress fracture in his foot. He had season ending surgery the day after USC’s regular season finale against the UCLA Bruins. This is something USC and Stewart will have to keep a close eye on moving forward.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley talks with TCU coach Gary Patterson before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Ou Vs Tcu | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

USC has gone under some major defensive coaching changes this offseason. The biggest one was at defensive coordinator. USC’s defensive coordinator in 2024 and 2025 was D’Anton Lynn. In the lead up to the Trojans’ Alamo Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs this past season, Lynn accepted the vacant defensive coordinator position with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

This didn’t come as a huge surprise as Penn State is Lynn’s alma mater. He played for the Nittany Lions from 2008-2011. He will now be on first year Penn State coach Matt Campbell’s coaching staff.

USC response to this was to hire Gary Patterson as defensive coordinator. Patterson is most well-known for his time as TCU coach from 2000-2021. In his time with the Horned Frogs, he had an overall record of 181-79. This included a Conference USA title, four Mountain West conference titles, and one Big 12 conference title.

After Patterson’s time with TCU, he spent time with the Texas Longhorns as an assistant to the head coach and then with the Baylor Bears as a consultant.