Jazzy Davidson's Late Game Heroics Lift USC Trojans to Statement Win Over NC State
Fresh off her debut for the No. 18 USC Trojans on Monday, freshman star guard Jazzy Davidson had a chance to make a statement against the No. 9 NC State Wolfpack in the third-annual Ally Tip-Off in Charlotte. Davidson's game-winning layup with 8.2 seconds remaining lifted the Trojans to a 69-68 win over the Wolfpack.
In addition to her game-winning layup, Davidson scored 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 8-of-23 shooting from the field. Davidson was also dominant on defense in the win for USC, recording five blocks and three steals.
Outside of Davidson's heroics in the win for USC, the Trojans had two other players score in double figures against the Wolfpack. Senior guard Londynn Jones scored 19 points, and sophomore guard Kennedy Smith added 10 of her own.
What Win Over NC State Means For Davidson and USC
Entering this season, there were many questions about whether USC could still be a national championship contender without star guard JuJu Watkins, who is out for the season recovering from a torn ACL. Sunday's win over a top-10 NC State team builds the Trojans' case that they are here to stay as a national championship contender.
Sunday's game also presented the opportunity for Davidson to show off her talents against a top-ranked team for the first time in her collegiate career with the Trojans. Davidson put on a show as her performance was one of the main contributors to USC's statement win over the Wolfpack.
Moving forward without Watkins, Davidson's impact on USC will be a major factor in how the Trojans perform this season and if they can compete for a national championship. Her performance on Sunday is a step in the right direction for the Trojans to be one of the best teams in the country.
Davidson came to USC as the No. 3-rated recruit by 247Sports, and her talent alone can help lead the Trojans to their first national championship since 1984. Davidson is a National Player of the Year candidate for the 2025-26 season, along with her teammate Kennedy Smith.
In the Big Ten this season, USC is one of the top favorites to repeat as conference champions, along with the No. 3 UCLA Bruins and No. 10 Maryland Terrapins. Davidson will play a key role, along with Jones and Smith, in guiding the Trojans to a second consecutive Big Ten championship.
Last season, USC won the Big Ten regular season and reached the conference tournament final, falling 72-67 to arch-rival UCLA. The Trojans earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and fell just short of the Final Four, losing 78-64 in the Elite 8 to the eventual national champions, the UConn Huskies.
What's Next For USC?
USC will face off against another top team in women's college basketball, the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks, in their next matchup. The Trojans will play the Gamecocks in the "Battle of SC" on Nov. 15 at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The tip-off between the Trojans and the Gamecocks is set for 6:00 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on FOX.