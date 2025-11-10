All Trojans

Jazzy Davidson's Late Game Heroics Lift USC Trojans to Statement Win Over NC State

The No. 17 USC Trojans defeated the No. 9 NC State Wolfpack 69-68, courtesy of USC guard Jazzy Davidson's last-second heroics. What does Sunday's win mean for the Trojans and their chances of being a national championship contender this season?

Caden Handwork

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) dribbles the ball against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) dribbles the ball against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
Fresh off her debut for the No. 18 USC Trojans on Monday, freshman star guard Jazzy Davidson had a chance to make a statement against the No. 9 NC State Wolfpack in the third-annual Ally Tip-Off in Charlotte. Davidson's game-winning layup with 8.2 seconds remaining lifted the Trojans to a 69-68 win over the Wolfpack.

In addition to her game-winning layup, Davidson scored 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 8-of-23 shooting from the field. Davidson was also dominant on defense in the win for USC, recording five blocks and three steals.

Outside of Davidson's heroics in the win for USC, the Trojans had two other players score in double figures against the Wolfpack. Senior guard Londynn Jones scored 19 points, and sophomore guard Kennedy Smith added 10 of her own.

What Win Over NC State Means For Davidson and USC

Jazzy Davidson USC Trojans College Basketball Big Ten South Carolina Gamecocks JuJu Watkins NC State Wolfpack Londynn Jones
Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) dribbles the ball against the NC State Wolfpack during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Entering this season, there were many questions about whether USC could still be a national championship contender without star guard JuJu Watkins, who is out for the season recovering from a torn ACL. Sunday's win over a top-10 NC State team builds the Trojans' case that they are here to stay as a national championship contender.

Sunday's game also presented the opportunity for Davidson to show off her talents against a top-ranked team for the first time in her collegiate career with the Trojans. Davidson put on a show as her performance was one of the main contributors to USC's statement win over the Wolfpack.

Moving forward without Watkins, Davidson's impact on USC will be a major factor in how the Trojans perform this season and if they can compete for a national championship. Her performance on Sunday is a step in the right direction for the Trojans to be one of the best teams in the country.

JuJu Watkins Jazzy Davidson College Basketball Big Ten NC State Wolfpack South Carolina Gamecocks UConn Huskies UCLA Bruins
Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Davidson came to USC as the No. 3-rated recruit by 247Sports, and her talent alone can help lead the Trojans to their first national championship since 1984. Davidson is a National Player of the Year candidate for the 2025-26 season, along with her teammate Kennedy Smith.

In the Big Ten this season, USC is one of the top favorites to repeat as conference champions, along with the No. 3 UCLA Bruins and No. 10 Maryland Terrapins. Davidson will play a key role, along with Jones and Smith, in guiding the Trojans to a second consecutive Big Ten championship.

Last season, USC won the Big Ten regular season and reached the conference tournament final, falling 72-67 to arch-rival UCLA. The Trojans earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and fell just short of the Final Four, losing 78-64 in the Elite 8 to the eventual national champions, the UConn Huskies.

What's Next For USC?

USC Trojans South Carolina Gamecocks College Basketball Jazzy Davidson top 25 matchup Big Ten UCLA Bruins Maryland Terrapins
Oct 30, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Tessa Johnson (5) celebrates a three point shot against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

USC will face off against another top team in women's college basketball, the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks, in their next matchup. The Trojans will play the Gamecocks in the "Battle of SC" on Nov. 15 at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The tip-off between the Trojans and the Gamecocks is set for 6:00 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on FOX.

Published
Caden Handwork
