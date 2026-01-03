How to Watch USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins Basketball: Preview, Prediction

With a third AP Top-25 win already secured, the No. 16 USC Trojans women’s basketball turns its attention to a high-stakes crosstown showdown against No. 4 UCLA Bruins women’s basketball at Pauley Pavilion. The Trojans enter the matchup riding momentum after a 74-66 road win over Nebraska, improving to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, Jan. 3, at 5:00 p.m. PT



Where: Los Angeles, California | Pauley Pavilion



TV: Peacock



Broadcast: USC Radio Network

Kennedy Smith and Londynn Jones Must Rise Again

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Kennedy Smith (11) goes to the basket with NC State Wolfpack forward Khamil Pierre (12) defending during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

USC needed efficiency and shot-making against Nebraska and got it. Kennedy Smith delivered one of her most complete performances of the season, finishing 8-for-12 from the field while adding nine rebounds, six assists, a steal, and two blocks. Smith’s impact goes well beyond the box score; when her offense matches her defense and hustle, USC’s ceiling rises significantly.

Trojans guard Londynn Jones followed a familiar arc. Scoreless in the first half, Jones erupted in the third quarter with three quick three-pointers and 13 points to flip the game. USC needs that version of Jones consistently especially now, as she faces her former team in a hostile road environment.

The Trojans have been able to lean on heavily on freshman phenom Jazzy Davidson to get them through the non-conference portion of the schedule. But as they enter this Big Ten gauntlet, they will need others to start to shine and lighten the load. Davidson struggled with cramping in the win over the Cornhuskers, but USC showed they were more than capable of holding things together. The question now is how much can the supporting cast sustain that as the competition stifens.

MORE: USC Star Jahkeem Stewart Hints At Trojans' Next Defensive Coordinator

MORE: Lincoln Riley’s Honest Reaction After USC’s Overtime Struggles

MORE: One Bright Spot For USC Following Alamo Bowl Loss vs. TCU

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The Slow-Start Problem Can’t Follow Them to Pauley

USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb reacts to the action Saturday, March 8, 2025, in a semifinals game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC’s biggest concern remains its opening-quarter struggles. The Trojans have scored 12 points or fewer in the first quarter in four of their last five games, including four points against the Washington Huskies and nine against No.1 UConn Huskies. They’ve recovered against Washington and Nebraska, but slow starts proved fatal against UConn and South Carolina Gamecocks.

Against UCLA, falling behind early is not a survivable formula. January and February will punish these lapses, particularly on the road, and Pauley Pavilion offers no margin for error. Snapping this inconvenient trend against a crosstown rival may be just the thing to help this USC offense pick up steam and get on track as they navigate through Big Ten play.

The Lauren Betts-Gianna Kneepkens Duo Is Deadly

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) drives past Cal Poly Mustangs forward Charish Thompson (32) for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA arrives in dominant form after a 97-61 wire-to-wire dismantling of Penn State Nittany Lions. Senior forward Lauren Betts led the way with 25 points on 11-of-19 shooting, scoring 10 in the first quarter alone as the Bruins jumped out to a 29-12 lead. Averaging 16.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and just over two blocks per game, Betts continues to show why she entered the year as the preseason favorite to win Big Ten Player of the Year.

Alongside Betts, the floor-spacing counter comes from senior Utah transfer Gianna Kneepkens, who continues to validate her reputation as one of the nation’s best transfers. Kneepkens went 5-for-7 from three, finished with 17 points, and is now shooting 46% from deep while averaging 14.5 points per game. USC’s defensive discipline will be tested by this inside-out pairing.

Even if the Trojans are able to slow down these two, the Bruins do also have senior guard Kiki Rice to worry about as well, but USC must pick their poison wisely if they are going to keep things competitive.

USC vs. UCLA Prediction

The No.16 USC Trojans will win on the road 76-74 against the No.4 UCLA Bruins.