LeBron James Sends Message To USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins After Win Over UCLA Bruins
The No. 6 USC Trojans women’s basketball team defeated the No. 1 UCLA Bruins on Thursday night. USC guard JuJu Watkins had a stellar game and caused ripples across social media.
USC’s win gained national attention with numerous stars in attendance including comedian Kevin Hart, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, and Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum. NBA and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to his X account to praise Watkins' game against UCLA.
James’ post was in response to Romeo Travis, a high school teammate of James, saying, “She went crazy.”
“YES SHE DID!!! JUJU TOO TOUGH!!” James wrote.
Against UCLA, Watkins totaled 38 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks, and five assists. The USC guard also went 6-9 on three-points and 12-26 on field goals. Watkins’ performance helped take down the final undefeated team in college basketball.
James is no stranger to USC basketball, as his son, Bronny James played with the Trojans for one season. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 37 percent shooting from the field. Bronny was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft and became the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game together.
Women’s college basketball has been growing in popularity over the past couple of years, thanks to players such as Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Angel Reese, and more. Watkins is just a sophomore and already rising to stardom. At just 19 years old, Watkins has already broken numerous program records.
USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb has had high praise for the cultural impact that Watkins has had.
“JuJu’s had really a cultural impact. I mean that the girls and boys that come to the game. The way that it’s impacted our program. It’s hard to impact winning like this,” Gottlieb said to the media earlier in the season.
Watkins has been named to Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Midseason Watch List. USC forward Kiki Iriafen also made the watch list.
“It has been a tough couple of weeks for me. But, just staying true to the process. I mean, there’s a lesson in everything. And I think that’s to always stay joyful, on the court,” said JuJu Watkins to USC reporters after the game.
This season, Watkins leads the team averaging 24.5 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 steals per game. USC was a top-five team up until their loss against the Iowa Hawkeyes, 76-69. USC dropped to two losses in the season and dropped to No. 7 in the AP Top-25 Poll.
“Coach has just, always been by my side throughout the whole process, and she calms me down in moments, and puts me in the right position to do what I do,” Watkins said of Gottlieb.
This was the first time the USC women’s basketball team defeated a No. 1 ranked opponent since the 1983 national championship game. The Women of Troy were 1-10 heading into the matchup. Following the win, the USC Trojans are 22-2, 12-1 in Big Ten conference play. The AP-Top 25 poll is bound to shake up after Thursday night's upset.
The USC Trojans have four more games remaining of the regular season. The matchup at Galen Center was not the last time the Trojans and Bruins will face each other. USC will face UCLA again on March 1 at Pauley Pavilion to close out the regular season.